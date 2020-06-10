OU alumnus shares experiences as Afro-Latinx, LGBTQ activist in Instagram Live interview

An OU alumnus talked about his experience as an Afro-Latinx and an LGBTQ activist at OU during an Instagram Live interview Tuesday morning.
Eduardo Campbell, a recent OU graduate with a bachelor's in international studies, was interviewed by Oliver Strotzer, a member of the Queer Branch of the Social Democratic Party of Germany. Campbell shared his story as an Afro-Latinx and an LGBTQ activist during his time at OU and his opinion on how OU has dealt with racial issues in the past.
The conversation happened amid not only the recent incidents of racial discrimination in the U.S., but also the pervasive history of racism at OU.
For Campbell, being discriminated against marked the beginning of his political engagement.
“I was so tired of being treated unfairly just because of the way I look,” Campbell said. “It contributed to why I became so engaged politically.”
Campbell experienced “racial awareness” after moving to the U.S. He defines “racial awareness” as “understanding that (people) live in an economic, political and social system that disadvantages people due to their race, and that has been (perpetuated) through racial hierarchies.”
“I wasn’t really racially aware,” Campbell said. “So even though I felt uncomfortable, I did not put a lot of thought into it as a way to protect myself.”
Campbell said in the interview he experienced racism during his first weeks at OU.
“There was a football game and there was this man who came to me and my friend and told us about going back to our countries,” Campbell said. “That is when I started to realize it.”
Campbell also said he experienced discrimination not only within the LGBTQ community but also in conservative black communities.
“In the U.S., a lot of black communities are tied with religious institutions, but also with conservatism,” Campbell said. “I have felt discrimination within those communities because of my sexual orientation, and ... I also felt racist behaviors from the LGBTQ community — which is predominantly white.”
When asked by Strotzer how the university responds to racism, Campbell highlighted the complicated relationship between the university and politics.
“There are a lot of politics and economics involved, which gives this free pass to people who engaged in racist behavior on our campus,” Campbell said.
Campbell also said he believes OU should invest in a better curriculum to make students more aware of racial issues.
“Putting the money where the mouth is — investing (in) creating a curriculum that allows people to be aware of their history, (and) about the issue of racism beyond police brutality, because it is way bigger than that,” Campbell said. “How can we all contribute as a college campus to eradicate this issue and make an educational experience of people more pleasant? Because it is really difficult to be in spaces where you don't feel protected.”
Campbell said OU still hasn’t adequately addressed the issues of racism since March, when the Black Emergency Response Team held a sit-in to find better policies to eradicate racism on campus.
“The university is under a lot of pressure in order to respond properly to these issues and to fight for diversity beyond the numbers,” Campbell said.
Looking forward, Campbell asked the university one thing:
“What are you doing as an institution to make (sure) the living experience of (marginalized people is) protected?”
