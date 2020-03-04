OU alumnus named Luce Scholar, will travel to Asia to study democracy

austin coffey

Austin Coffey, an OU alumni, was chosen as one of 18 Luce Scholars across the country.

 via the OU Honors College

An OU alumnus has been announced as one of 18 Luce Scholars across the nation.

Austin Coffey is the first OU student to become a Luce Scholar since Jenna Morey in 2009, according to a press release from OU News. The Henry Luce Foundation launched the Luce Scholars Program in 1974, and provides for 15-18 Luce Scholars every year to increase their understanding of Asia. 

Coffey graduated summa cum laude from OU in December 2018 with a Bachelor’s degree in economics and letters, according to the release. While abroad, he said he hopes to learn and write about democracy. 

Coffey is also a native of Austin, Texas, and is currently living in Heidelberg, Germany, completing an intensive language course of study, according to the release. While at OU, Coffey was a member of the Student Government Association and served as a moderator for the Honors College’s Informed Citizens Discussion Groups.

Luce Scholars will attend an orientation in New York. Then the scholars will have a summer language training before leaving for Asia, according to the OU Honors College.

