OU alumnus announces candidacy for Oklahoma Senate at Campus Corner event

Norman resident Matt Hecox held an event to formally announce his candidacy for State Senate District 15 Tuesday evening at The Porch on Campus Corner.
Hecox will run as a Democrat and would need to first win the primary to run against Sen. Rob Standridge, who currently represents Senate District 15. The district includes parts of Norman, Oklahoma City and Del City, according to a press release from the campaign.
Hecox grew up in Norman, according to the release, and is a sixth generation Oklahoman and enrolled member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. He graduated from OU with a bachelor’s in history and a master’s in public administration, according to the release, and works as a public school teacher.
"I love Norman. I was at the first Norman Music Festival ever. This campaign, we are Norman." - Matt Hecox— katie (@katbeeee) September 17, 2019
“A quality education is the backbone to a strong economy,” Hecox said in the release. “We must provide appropriate funding to local classrooms to give our teachers the support they need and our children the education they deserve.”
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-46, attended Hecox’s event. Rosecrants said turnout is the main challenge candidates must face to flip the seat, and OU students' involvement would be important.
