You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU alumnus announces candidacy for Oklahoma Senate at Campus Corner event

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
matt hecox event (copy)

OU alumnus Matt Hecox speaks at his campaign launch event at The Porch on Sept. 17.

 Katie Beltz/The Daily

Norman resident Matt Hecox held an event to formally announce his candidacy for State Senate District 15 Tuesday evening at The Porch on Campus Corner. 

Hecox will run as a Democrat and would need to first win the primary to run against Sen. Rob Standridge, who currently represents Senate District 15. The district includes parts of Norman, Oklahoma City and Del City, according to a press release from the campaign. 

Hecox grew up in Norman, according to the release, and is a sixth generation Oklahoman and enrolled member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. He graduated from OU with a bachelor’s in history and a master’s in public administration, according to the release, and works as a public school teacher.

“A quality education is the backbone to a strong economy,” Hecox said in the release. “We must provide appropriate funding to local classrooms to give our teachers the support they need and our children the education they deserve.”

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-46, attended Hecox’s event. Rosecrants said turnout is the main challenge candidates must face to flip the seat, and OU students' involvement would be important.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments