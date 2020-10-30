OU alumni, former educators vie to represent House District 46

Oklahoma House District 46 will be holding an election to choose the representative for the area of North Norman and Noble.
The district’s 2020 election features two former public school teachers both vocal on bringing a unique voice to the capitol — Democratic candidate and incumbent Jacob Rosencrants (D-Norman) and his Republican challenger, Nancy Sangirardi.
Both former educators are OU alumni who tout their experience in Oklahoma’s public education systems as reasons for voters to support their candidacy. Read on to learn more about each candidate’s stances on issues affecting Norman and Oklahoma.
Jacob Rosecrants (D)
Rosecrants said his experience as a public school teacher in Oklahoma City Public Schools was the reason he decided to enter the state legislature, where he now serves on the Common Education Committee as well as the Appropriation and Budget Committee’s subcommittee on education.
“(Teaching) is the literal reason why I decided to get involved in politics in the first place — to bring a teacher's voice to the Capitol,” Rosecrants said. “The bills that I run into committees that I'm on are all education related, and I made sure of that when I got up there because I'm not just up here just to have a title. I'm up here to actually get something done. ... I'm not just saying that I'm a public education warrior. I'm literally living it.”
Rosecrants took office in a special election in 2017 after the former representative, Republican Scott Martin, resigned to become director of the Norman Chamber of Commerce. Shortly after being elected, Rosecrants said he began working on a bill during the teacher walkout, an event where teacher’s across the state came to OKC to demand higher pay and better teaching conditions.
Rosecrants became the first Democrat to be the representative of District 46 since 1995, according to the Oklahoma House of Representatives website.
Rosecrants said he looks back at this similarly to the way he taught history.
“I love history and love teaching it — I look at this as making history,” Rosecrants said. “I'm helping Oklahomans, helping constituents, doing whatever I can. It's making history, and also, when I was part of history with the teacher walkout, I helped pass the teacher pay raise, which was crazy.”
State leadership, Rosecrants said, needs to “stop ignoring COVID-19” and instill a statewide mask mandate to help stem the spread of the virus in Oklahoma, which continues to rank poorly in the White House’s COVID-19 reports.
“Leadership at the top is basically saying that (COVID-19) is not happening. I don't think they understand exactly that if we would just simply (enforce) a mask mandate, then the economy would go back to normal faster than what it is doing right now, if you're just going to ignore it,” Rosecrants said. “For the most part, leadership in this state, and that comes from the governor's (office at the) very top, they're ignoring that it's even happening. … So we're very frustrated, my constituents are frustrated.”
Rosecrants also said the state hasn’t done enough to address unemployment during the pandemic, and his office has been dealing with unemployment claims across the state, not just his district.
“I was a teacher. I was used to doing everything on my own, and if you talk to anybody (that knows me) that's me to a fault,” Rosecrants said. “It was every day 3,040 emails, wondering, ‘Hey, can you help me with this stuff?’ Mostly the pandemic unemployment assistance stuff, which is (mostly from) the self-employed folks because nobody knew how to work that. They had never been unemployed, and they never could get unemployment because they were self-employed. So they didn't know what to do.”
Sangirardi and Rosecrants both said they support mail-in voting during COVID-19, however Rosecrants said he doesn’t believe in the accusations of fraud from mail-in voting.
“I trust the mail. Still, I don't believe anything of what the president says about fraud,” Rosecrants said. “What I'm hearing from the top is ridiculous. It's really bad, actually. Fear factor is what this president likes to use, and that's exactly what a lot of people are eating it up. But I definitely trust in the post office.”
During his time in the seat, Rosecrants has repeatedly attempted to pass bills that would allow Oklahoma public schools to teach curriculum on consent and healthy relationships. He has also filed legislation that would allow local school boards to explore revenue streams by allowing school buses to be advertised on with certain limitations on advertisement content and stated his support of absentee-by-mail ballots both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information on bills Rosecrants has authored can be found on his official Oklahoma House of Representatives page.
Nancy Sangirardi (R)
Nancy Sangirardi, the Republican candidate, graduated from OU in 1977 with a degree in family and consumer sciences, according to her LinkedIn profile. Sangirardi said she got into politics because of her years being a high school teacher — most recently in Del City, according to her LinkedIn profile — and seeing the foster care system in action.
“I’ve been a high school teacher for the last 16 years, (and) it breaks my heart — I cannot tell you how many thousands of dollars I’ve spent helping my seniors,” Sangirardi said. “They don't have food, most of them don't have jobs. They're couchsurfing from friend's house to friend's house or sleeping in somebody's car overnight. They come into school early so they can take a shower in the gym. Life is not easy for foster kids, especially once they've aged out.”
Although Sangirardi does have a campaign website, it contains little specific information on policy stances.
Sangirardi also said her focus outside of the foster care system is the crime rate in Norman, one that she said has risen exponentially over the last 20 years.
“We just want Norman to be the place we remember — a wonderful family community where you can raise your kids and the crime is low,” Sangirardi said. “Of course, we don't have low crime. Now we've got a lot of crime in Norman. When we moved back nine years ago, there were not two homicides a year. And now, of course, things have changed. So we need to tighten the belts a little bit.”
Sangirardi said she thinks Norman Mayor Breea Clark has been too hard on college students during the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“No one had any idea when (COVID-19) came in exactly what it was and what it was going to be, and even the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has changed their stance on many of the rules and regulations,” Sangirardi said. “I know the mayor has been really tough on college students, and a lot goes on with parties and going to Campus Corner and tailgating and things like that. I mean, Norman's still a hotspot, so tell me how much good that’s done.”
Sangirardi also said the CDC released a statement within the last two weeks saying masks may not work. The CDC’s official webpage on COVID-19 spread and prevention still recommends the use of masks.
“In fact, didn't (the CDC) just come out a week ago and say they're not sure that masks have been a good thing?” Sangirardi said. “So I think we need to sit down and look at everything that's been done, and if those things aren't working, come up with new ideas as to how we can do things.”
Sangirardi said fraud is possible in mail-in voting, but Oklahoma has one of the lowest rates in the country due to its voting laws. In 2018, the Election Integrity Project rated Oklahoma 64 out of 100 in its index, falling in the range of “high integrity.”
“Oklahoma has some of the more stringent voter ID laws, but guess what, we also have the least amount of fraud,” Sangirardi said.
Sangirardi said she hopes to improve the quality of life for families if she gets elected.
“I hope to help make life easier for Oklahoma families because I know a lot of them struggle,” Sangirardi said. “I've seen it every day as a teacher and we know friends that do — and even though both of my children are very successful and have a wonderful life, they don't have to worry about money and feeding their kids. They're the exception, not the rule.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.