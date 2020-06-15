OU Alumni Association aims to raise money for scholarships through virtual 5k

The OU Alumni Association will host a virtual 5k starting July 5.
The event will be held through an app that gives participants a week to run or walk the 5k. It costs $20 to enter the 5k or $35 to enter and receive a shirt.
Andrew Wertz, assistant director of the OU Alumni Association, said the money raised from the participation fee will go toward scholarships.
“I just hope we can get as many people involved as possible from all over the country,” Wertz said, “to support their local clubs and hopefully go to a scholarship down the line.”
Participants can enter the 5k by signing up on the OU Alumni website.
