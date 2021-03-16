OU alumna passes down OU History Department Twitter account, works to create same atmosphere in new job

Following a departure announcement from the founder of the OU History Department Twitter account March 5, Sarah Olzawski spoke with The Daily about her time at OU and her plans for the future.
Olzawski, an OU alumna with a bachelor of arts in history and a master’s in library and information studies, said she has been working for OU since 2007. She started advising directly for the history department in 2016, which is when she created the department’s Twitter account.
The account has over 1,000 followers, with posts ranging from events happening around OU to memes encouraging interaction on historical subjects among students.
Olzawski said her initial goal for the account was to have fun, but it quickly turned into something more.
“It became a really important tool for building community and creating community, and then, that community came in handy when the pandemic happened,“ Olzawski said, “When we moved online, and we were all not able to be in class together, and we weren't able to have history club events together, the backbone of the online community we had already created became really important in holding that community together.”
Olzawski said she thinks the fun, interactive nature of the account is why it became popular. She also said the account itself aided history majors in finding other students within the program.
“I watched students make friends over Twitter, and I know that it has created an offline community for those students as well, that they're all friends in real life now,” Olzawski said. “It's been very important to a lot of our students to feel like they belong and what they're doing is good and important.”
Olzawski said she also teaches a career planning course at OU, and she used the information from the course to reflect on her ultimate goals. Now, she will follow her passion of being a “humanities education advocate” by managing the Oklahoma Humanities’ book club program, “Let’s Talk About It, Oklahoma!”
“It’s just another way to bring the humanities across the state, and I’m excited to grow the program and expand it and take that same community building and culture building that I did at OU into this role,” Olzawski said. “We’ll be telling Oklahomans across the state, not just students at OU, that it is worthwhile to engage in the humanities and that it can really bring a lot of value and pleasure to your life, … And during the pandemic, isn't that something we all need?”
Olzawski said running the Twitter account helped her feel a part of the community she had a hand in creating. She also said she feels it made her a better advisor because she learned from students first-hand.
Olzawski said she gave the Twitter account to the history department following her departure, and she is unsure of who will take on her role moving forward.
“It was the most fun and worthwhile work I’ve ever done in my entire life. It was incredibly meaningful to play any role in building a community from scratch,” Olzawski said.
