OU alumna fills roles of assistant dean of students, executive director of Housing and Residence Life

An OU alumna was appointed today as the assistant dean of students and executive director of Housing and Residence Life, according to an email from Dean of Students and Vice President for Student Affairs David Surratt.
ShaRhonda Maclin, currently the assistant vice president and dean of students at Tarleton State University, will be in charge of housing assignment and operations, along with overseeing residential life in general and working in collaboration with on-campus groups, according to the email.
According to the email, Maclin supervised student conduct, Diversity, Inclusion, and International Programs, and Student Affairs Retention and Assessment, among other things, while at Tarleton State. She also previously served as vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students at McPherson College.
Maclin received her master’s degree in higher education and administration with a concentration in student services from the University of Oklahoma, before receiving a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Capella University, according to the email.
Maclin will assume the position on Nov. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.