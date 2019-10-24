featured

OU alumna fills roles of assistant dean of students, executive director of Housing and Residence Life

ShaRhonda Maclin

ShaRhonda Maclin was appointed Oct. 23 to serve as assistant dean of students and executive director of Housing and Residence Life, according to an email from Dean of Students and Vice President of Student Affairs David Surratt.

ShaRhonda Maclin, currently the assistant vice president and dean of students at Tarleton State University, will be in charge of housing assignment and operations, along with overseeing residential life in general and working in collaboration with on-campus groups, according to the email.

According to the email, Maclin supervised student conduct, Diversity, Inclusion, and International Programs, and Student Affairs Retention and Assessment, among other things, while at Tarleton State. She also previously served as vice president for Student Affairs and dean of students at McPherson College.

Maclin received her master’s degree in higher education and administration with a concentration in student services from the University of Oklahoma, before receiving a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Capella University, according to the email.

Maclin will assume the position on Nov. 18.

