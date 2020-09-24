OU alumna awarded Oklahoma Medal of Freedom for mental health work with Oklahoma National Guard

An OU alumna was awarded the Oklahoma National Guard’s highest civilian honor on Sept. 22.
According to a press release from the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma, Terri White, the CEO of the Mental Health Association Oklahoma and an OU graduate, was awarded the Oklahoma Medal of Freedom by the Oklahoma National Guard.
The award is the highest honor a civilian can receive from the state national guard, according to the release. Previous recipients of this award include former Oklahoma governors George Nigh and Brad Henry and former Oklahoma governor and OU regent Frank Keating.
The award was presented to White during the Adjutant General’s Suicide Prevention and Resiliency Day at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center with an audience of commanders and their senior non-commissioned officers. The event also included members of the Army and Air National Guard.
According to the release, White served for 13 years as the commissioner for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“Terri has tirelessly advocated for the mental health needs of Oklahoma National Guardsmen, and all other Service members in Oklahoma,” Major General Micheal Thompson, the adjutant general for Oklahoma said in the release. “Thanks to her leadership, thousands of Oklahoma's Service members and their families have access to quality mental health care.”
According to the release, White said in her acceptance speech she hopes Oklahoma will continue to care for the mental health of those who have served the country and their families.
“I want you to know how much this means to me,” White said in the release. “I know how rarely you give this medal, and I will continue to do everything I can to live up to the standard that this creates by making sure that everyone understands how important you are to our state and to our nation. And that we're going to be here for you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.