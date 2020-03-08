OU Alert reports rape occurred near Oklahoma Memorial Union Friday morning

Editor's note: This story includes broad details of sexual violence reported by OU.
The university issued an OU Alert Sunday evening about a rape that occurred on campus Friday morning.
According to a crime alert bulletin attached to the alert, the rape occurred between 7:15 a.m. and 12 p.m. Friday at an unknown location in the vicinity of the Oklahoma Memorial Union, and was reported to the OU Police Department at 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
The victim reported that she was raped by an unknown male after being separated from a group attending an event on the Norman campus, according to the alert bulletin.
The victim described the perpetrator as a white male in his early to mid-twenties, very skinny with dark greasy hair and wearing a green beanie hat, according to the alert bulletin.
According to an OU spokesperson, the alert was sent out to the campus community in this instance because the subject was unable to be immediately identified, and was deemed a "possible threat to the Norman campus."
"OUPD decided to issue the RAVE message in the interest of community safety," said director of media relations Kesha Keith in a text message.
Anyone with information concerning this crime should contact either the University of Oklahoma Police Department (OUPD) at 325-1717 or the Norman Police Department (NPD) at 321-1444, according to the bulletin. For prevention and safety tips, please visit the OUPD website.
The alert bulletin shared two main reasons such crimes are shared with the university community.
"The purpose of this notice is to inform the University Community about significant unsolved crimes and incidents that have come to the attention of the OU Police Department," according to the bulletin. "While these notices are primarily an attempt to increase public awareness, they also serve to dispel misinformation/rumors about a crime or incident. Crime Alert notices are maintained on the OUPD website for a period of two (2) weeks."
News Managing Editor Jordan Miller contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.