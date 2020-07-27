You are the owner of this article.
OU Alert reports emergency near Lloyd Noble Center

OUPD (copy)

OUPD responds to an incident on the South Oval Feb. 8, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

An OU alert was sent out at 4:54 p.m. urging community members to avoid the area around the Lloyd Noble Center.

According to an OU spokesperson, OUPD is currently engaged in "police activity" near the arena and people should avoid the area until further notice. The spokesperson said the situation is contained to the area and updates will be given when available.

In an emailed statement released at 8:49 p.m., OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said at 4:40 p.m., OUPD responded to a "situation involving an armed individual demonstrating distress" in the Lloyd Noble Center parking lot. 

Following protocol, OUPD and Norman police officers blocked off the area, according to the email, and OUPD communicated with the individual via phone. At 7:03 p.m., the individual surrendered to Norman SWAT officers "without incident." 

The individual is now in police custody, and there is no threat to the OU community, according to the email. 

This article was updated at 9:48 p.m. Monday, July 27, to include information in an email from OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith. 

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

 

 

