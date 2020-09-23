OU administrators Jill Irvine, David Surratt provide update on COVID-19 absence notification procedure

OU interim Provost Jill Irvine said on Wednesday the university was "simply overwhelmed" by the number of COVID-19 screenings it received early in the semester and provided information on how instructors should address student absences.
In an email to university faculty, Irvine wrote she hoped to "provide as much clarification as possible" on communications instructors will receive if a student is absent from class due to COVID-19 or other causes this semester, while also acknowledging "all new processes have unforeseen or unintended consequences."
"We will most likely continue to encounter situations for which we will need to create new solutions," Irvine wrote. "I regret that our system of notification concerning student absences has not worked as well as we would have liked. Goddard Health Services was simply overwhelmed at the number of forms that needed to be processed."
In the email, Irvine wrote additional personnel have been added to assist Goddard and "the backlog of forms has been cleared," allowing the process to move more quickly.
Irvine included information from Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students David Surratt on what faculty should do in situations involving students who disclose they have tested positive for COVID-19 off-campus and whether faculty can ask if the student has been cleared to return to class.
"Some students may test at an off-campus location and will be aware of their own health-related information first and thus may communicate with instructors directly about possible class absences," Surratt wrote. "Students are directed to fill out the COVID screening form to get documentation excusing them from class (which is now automated in the screening tool). This also allows for greater accuracy of data to be funneled into the COVID dashboard when students have tested off campus and not through Goddard."
While Surratt wrote faculty should assure students accommodations for absences will be made without requiring official documentation, students will have access to appropriate documentation if they complete OU's health screening "or communicate with the Dean of Students office."
An instructor can also ask a student if they have been restricted from or cleared to return to campus, Surratt wrote, though it is "not recommended." The student will be able to provide documentation from OU if they are cleared to return, however an instructor cannot ask a student the reason why they have been restricted from campus.
"While instructors may want more information, it is important to note that notifications do not guarantee all risks are addressed through the administrative process," Surratt wrote. "Even with notifications and consistent access to testing, there is a possible underestimation of potential spread and thus we should always assume that anyone could unknowingly be carrying the virus."
Currently, OU's evaluation for clearing a student to return to campus is "consistent with CDC and state health department" guidelines, Surratt wrote. A student will be cleared if it has been at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared, at least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication and "other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving."
