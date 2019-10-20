OU administration responds to criticism of decision to close American Organ Institute despite community support

University officials have responded to continued efforts to preserve OU’s American Organ Institute, as the petition to keep the institute operating has collected almost 11,000 signatures.
Nolan Reilly, AOI alumnus and director of music at St. Thomas More University Parish, said the petition to keep the AOI open, which was launched at the start of the fall semester after plans were announced to close the AOI on June 15, currently has 10,920 signatures.
Reilly added that, on Oct. 14, AOI supporters sent an email to interim OU President Joseph Harroz that informed him of the petition’s growing support and asked for a meeting to discuss scaling down the program to adopt a more conservative budget. As of now, the university plans to close the AOI and remove the organ technology focus at the end of the academic year.
“We said that we were willing to shrink the size of the program to match the funding that we have received already ... we are willing to work with OU to be financially responsible,” Reilly said. “Both (administrative assistant) Sherry Evans and President Harroz have been unwilling to put us on the schedule or respond to any of our questions.”
On Oct. 14, Kyle Harper, senior vice president and provost, and Mary Margaret Holt, dean of the OU School of Fine Arts, sent an email responding to requests for a meeting with AOI supporters.
The email, which was obtained by The Daily, stated “the reality is that the decisions about the AOI and organ technology program” have already been finalized, with the university planning to close the institute and remove the organ technology focus at the end of the spring semester.
“It is important to be clear that all managerial conversations about the organ program must absolutely involve the leadership of the program, Dr. (John) Schwandt,” the email read. “As we have shared with him directly and consistently, we are genuinely committed to building the best organ music program at OU moving forward.”
On Aug. 30, The Daily acquired an email from Schwandt, director of the AOI. In the email, which was addressed to employees in the OU School of Music, Schwandt said he was in “disbelief” that the university would move ahead with its plan to close the institute despite fundraising and budgeting efforts, as well as criticism of administrative transparency.
“I was told that it was a central administration decision based on insufficient proof of long-term financial sustainability,” Schwandt wrote. “It is my view that the process to eliminate the American Organ Institute was not enacted through true, shared governance or transparency ... I believe in searching for solutions to problems rather than politics.”
Schwandt wrote that $6.6 million was raised in three weeks during the summer, and that he worked with Holt to assemble a “conservative budget.”
“Dean Holt expressed to me that she believed, as did I, that our budget and development plan would be received favorably by the central administration,” Schwandt wrote. “You can imagine my disbelief at the news I received on Tuesday, Aug. 13 that the university was going ahead with its plans ... thereby rejecting the generosity of three major philanthropic families.”
Kristin Ross, managing director of the Wyncote Foundation, which attempted to make a grant to the university, said the foundation was informed its grant could not be accepted. Ross said since the AOI would not be reinstated and no program was opened for the grant to benefit, the money was never allocated.
Adam Pajan, organ instructor and AOI shop technician, said the employees affected by the AOI’s closure feel they were never allowed a chance to defend their positions and program and were “left to deal with the fallout” of a decision made in higher administration.
“I think we all just wish there were clear answers. There’s been a lot of conflicting information (from the university), facts or supposed facts that seemed to change,” Pajan said. “We feel like we were never really given the opportunity to fight for ... our longevity because every time we would come up with something, something else would change and make that (solution) no longer viable.”
Pajan said the first time AOI employees heard anything official was when Roland Barrett, director of the OU School of Music, said the AOI’s closure was a “setback” during the student walkout at the School of Music convocation on Aug. 22.
“It seemed like more of a way to try and make an active acknowledgment with doing the harder thing,” Pajan said, “which is actually talking to the individuals that are being affected and say, ‘What can we do to help this year? What can we do to continue to support you?’”
Pajan helped Schwandt draft the budget to try to keep the AOI open, he said, but reported changes to the required endowment to keep the institute afloat have made their goal unclear.
“We were told that the number was $8 to $10 million to keep it sustainable as it was,” Pajan told The Daily on Sept. 5. “An email from the dean’s office to graduate students a week ago (in late August) indicated nearly $14 million would be needed ... I know that we’ve never seen financial sheets that show us what we would be required to generate.”
Pajan said the new budget that the university turned down would have kept the AOI functioning with roughly $135,000 in surplus.
Despite an uncertain future, instructors in the institute are focusing on their remaining time with the program’s students, Pajan said.
“Even though there’s obviously frustration and disappointment ... our commitment always has been and always is to the students,” Pajan said. “We have all our energy focused on making this the most comprehensive educational experience we can make it within any given parameters.”
In his email, Schwandt said the impact the AOI made on OU will continue even after its closure.
“In the end, the AOI will remain as a shining example of precisely the kind of program of true distinction referenced in Chronicle of Higher Education articles,” Schwandt wrote. “This is a legacy that can never be quantified by selective enrollment numbers and money.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.