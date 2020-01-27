OU administration appoints Scott Fritzen as College of International Studies dean

OU's administration will nominate Scott Fritzen as the dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies and associate provost for Global Engagement, pending final approval from the Board of Regents.
According to an email from OU Provost Kyle Harper, Fritzen will officially begin his new roles on July 1, should the regents accept his nomination. Fritzen was one of the three final candidates chosen by the search committee, which was chaired by Dean David Wrobel.
“Dr. Fritzen is an accomplished scholar and leader who will play a role in advancing the College and supporting the broader international mission of the entire University,” Harper said in the email.
After the removal of Suzette Grillot from the dean position in January 2019, Jill Irvine served as the interim dean from January to October, but stepped down to serve as the senior vice provost. Mitchell Smith has been serving as the interim dean since Oct. 14.
In the email, Harper said Smith and Irvine have helped the college move forward and increased OU’s visibility globally.
“Please join me in expressing our sincere appreciation to Dr. Mitchell Smith and Dr. Jill Irvine for their willingness to serve and guide the College over the past year as Interim Dean,” Harper said in the email.
Fritzen served as director of International Executive Education and director of the Evans School's Global Master of Public Administration program at the University of Washington, according to the email. Fritzen also served in various faculty and leadership positions at New York University, New York University Shanghai and the National University of Singapore.
According to the email, Fritzen has studied and worked in many different countries and is proficient in German, Vietnamese, Japanese, Indonesian and Chinese. He has also conducted research focusing on comparative anti-corruption and public integrity reforms, and the globalization of public policy education.
“Dr. Fritzen has a proven leadership record of overseeing academic strategy, building new programs, improving research productivity, and launching a number of collaborative initiatives by stewarding partnerships with campus and external stakeholders,” Harper said in the email. “His experiences and expertise will inspire our students and will continue elevating the College’s position as a leading institution for international engagement.”
