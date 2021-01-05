You have permission to edit this article.
OSBI to investigate Norman City Council, Norman Transcript reports

Norman City Hall (copy)

The Norman City Council listens to public comments during the special session on June 16.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Norman City Council due to an alleged violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act, according to the Norman Transcript. 

Judge Thomas K. Baldwin recently ruled in a lawsuit brought by the Norman Fraternal Order of Police that the council’s meeting agenda was “deceptively worded or materially obscured” for its June 16, 2020 meeting, where the council cut $865,000 from a proposed budget increase, reallocating it to a community resource program. The city announced it would immediately appeal after the ruling, the Transcript reported. 

According to the Norman Transcript, the FOP said in its lawsuit that the council “defunded” the police department budget by $865,000, which “violated a voter-approved public safety sales tax designed to increase officers and funding. It also alleged Open Meetings Act violations.”

Read more from the Norman Transcript.

