OSBI looking into Tripp Hall emails after student allegations of sexual assault, The Oklahoman reports

Tripp Hall (copy)
via Tripp Hall's Twitter account

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into former OU Vice President of University Development Tripp Hall’s emails after a student alleged that Hall sexually assaulted him, The Oklahoman reported today.

The OSBI told an Oklahoma County judge while requesting access to the emails that the student said he felt as though he couldn’t deny Hall and felt like “he was on some sort of substance” because he could see what was going on around him but couldn’t respond, The Oklahoman reported. 

OU graduate Levi Hilliard accused Hall of sexual battery in the spring. Jess Eddy, a former OU employee and aide for former OU President David Boren, also alleged that Hall groped him in 2010. 

Hilliard also filed a lawsuit against Hall on Sept. 19 and is seeking $150,000 in damages for alleged sexual assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional duress by Hall. 

Google provided the records electronically for the OSBI on Saturday, The Oklahoman reported.

Read the full story from The Oklahoman here.

