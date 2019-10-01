OSBI looking into Tripp Hall emails after student allegations of sexual assault, The Oklahoman reports

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into former OU Vice President of University Development Tripp Hall’s emails after a student alleged that Hall sexually assaulted him, The Oklahoman reported today.
The OSBI told an Oklahoma County judge while requesting access to the emails that the student said he felt as though he couldn’t deny Hall and felt like “he was on some sort of substance” because he could see what was going on around him but couldn’t respond, The Oklahoman reported.
OU graduate Levi Hilliard accused Hall of sexual battery in the spring. Jess Eddy, a former OU employee and aide for former OU President David Boren, also alleged that Hall groped him in 2010.
Hilliard also filed a lawsuit against Hall on Sept. 19 and is seeking $150,000 in damages for alleged sexual assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional duress by Hall.
Google provided the records electronically for the OSBI on Saturday, The Oklahoman reported.
The student reported he "felt like he could not tell Hall 'no' even though Hall said to tell him when to stop," the OSBI told an Oklahoma County judge in a request to get the emails. The student "felt like he was on some sort of substance because he could process everything that was going on around him, but did not feel like he could respond at all, like an out of body experience."
The student said he sent Hall three text messages afterward stating their friendship was over and he did not want to do anything with Hall again.
Read the full story from The Oklahoman here.
