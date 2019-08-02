You are the owner of this article.
OSBI interviews former OU President James Gallogly in Boren investigation, The Oklahoman reports

James Gallogly (copy)

Former OU President James Gallogly attends the Board of Regents meeting at the OU Armory March 13. The Oklahoman reported Friday that Gallogly was interviewed by the OSBI in its investigation into former OU President David Boren.

 Zheng Qu/The Daily

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation interviewed former OU President James Gallogly as part of its ongoing investigation into former OU President David Boren, The Oklahoman reported Friday.

Sources have told The Oklahoman that OSBI questioned Gallogly extensively, according to The Oklahoman's report. Gallogly declined to comment on OSBI's questioning in the report.

According to the report, OSBI agents are shifting their focus to financial concerns arising from the sexual misconduct allegations. The report says "at issue is whether Boren placed people in highly paid positions and handed out bonuses for their silence about his behavior." The report does not list how the information about OSBI agent priorities was obtained.

According to the report, the state's multicounty grand jury may be asked to decide if charges are warranted upon the conclusion of the OSBI's investigation, and grand jurors are expected to hear testimony about Boren for the first time when they meet Aug. 13-15 in Oklahoma City. 

The Oklahoman's report comes after the OSBI began an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Boren in March. 

In June, Boren separated from the university, giving up his president emeritus status and other benefits. Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes, chair of the OU Board of Regents, said at the time that Boren's resignation ended the university's Title IX investigation regarding Boren, and that the university would not remove Boren's name or likeness from campus, pending the results of the OSBI investigation.

Prior to allegations made by OU graduate Jess Eddy surfacing publicly against Boren and former administrator Tripp Hall in a March NonDoc report, Boren had retired from the OU presidency in June 2018. Gallogly succeeded him, and served for 10 months before announcing his own retirement in May.

OU hired the Jones Day law firm in November to investigate allegations of "serious misconduct," as well as misreported alumni giving data.

The university paid Jones Day over $1 million for its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Boren, according to records obtained by The Daily on July 30.

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and summer editor-in-chief of The Daily. Previously he worked as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

