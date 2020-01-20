OSBI asks if former OU President David Boren exchanged promotions for cooperation, The Oklahoman reports

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has begun a push to complete its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against former OU President David Boren, The Oklahoman reported Monday.
According to the report from The Oklahoman, OSBI questioned former Gov. Brad Henry, Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione, along with former aides from Boren's time at OU.
In some interviews this month, agents specifically asked whether Boren ever promoted anyone who was not qualified for a position in exchange for cooperation in what he wanted to do or demoted anyone for refusing to cooperate, The Oklahoman was told.
Agents also asked in some interviews about Boren's drinking, a party years ago at his official OU residence and fishing trips.
Boren and former OU administrator Tripp Hall have been under investigation by the OSBI since March. Boren and Hall have been accused of sexual misconduct, though they have denied wrongdoing.
Read the full story from The Oklahoman here.
Why doesn't OSBI investigate Board of Regents Frank Keating about the homosexual scandal involving his former law partner, William C. Donovan, and the violence and character assassination against innocent people? https://caselaw.findlaw.com/ok-supreme-court/1485500.html
