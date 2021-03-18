Oklahoma Votes to host informational tribal elections forum to educate Native American students

Oklahoma Votes is hosting a forum at 1 p.m. March 20 to discuss the importance of participation in Oklahoma tribal elections.
According to an OU mass email, Oklahoma Votes will host the event virtually to encourage students to be civically engaged and inform them about Native American tribal nations in Oklahoma.
Taylor Broadbent, event organizer and member of Oklahoma Votes, wrote in an email to The Daily that the presentation will be tailored to student interest and cover tribes with the highest number of enrolled students at OU.
In the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2018 annual data report, there were 2,184 Native American students enrolled at OU and 440 students belonged to the Cherokee Nation.
According to the OU Spring 2021 enrollment analysis report, students from Native American tribes make up approximately 4 percent of students at OU.
“My tribe — the Cherokee Nation — has the most students currently enrolled at the University of Oklahoma,” Broadbent said. “It is important to me that Native students get civically involved in their tribes because we are the future generations of leaders for our nation, and our elections have a direct impact on our people.”
Broadbent also said the event will provide an opportunity to educate students on how to vote in their tribal elections and how their tribal governments work.
“Every tribe is unique in their voting practices and not all tribes are able to reach their eligible voters for every election, so it is important for us to make the effort to find that information for students on how to register, where to vote, and if they are able to request an absentee ballot,” Broadbent said. “It is important to me that Native students are provided an opportunity to have equal access to civic education that impacts them.”
