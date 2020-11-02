Oklahoma voters to decide on State Questions 805, 814 in general election

Two state questions will appear on the general election ballot Tuesday — SQ 805, which would impact criminal sentencing, and SQ 814, which offers an option for state Medicaid funding.
Here’s all the information Norman voters need to know about each state question, from some of the groups most familiar with the proposed changes.
State Question 805
SQ 805 is a state constitutional change that, if passed, would prevent those convicted of crimes from facing longer or harsher sentences because of past felony convictions, according to Ballotpedia. The proposed changes would only apply to those convicted of non-violent felonies and would exclude those that have ever been convicted of a violent felony.
SQ 805 defines a violent felony as those listed in Oklahoma Statutes Title 57 Section 571 as of January 1, 2020, which include assault and/or battery with a dangerous or deadly weapon, murder, manslaughter, child abuse and rape.
Colleen McCarty, policy counsel for Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, said SQ 805 would expand on sentencing reform initiated years before. McCarty said in 2016, voters passed state question 780, which reclassified drug possession as a misdemeanor and converted other low-level property crimes to have shorter ranges of time for punishment.
These changes were effective, McCarty said, but they were unable to fully counteract long sentences and large prison populations across the state.
“It was a great start, it was important, and we’re allowing people to seek treatment for drug addiction instead of being put in prison for it, which is absolutely what we should be doing, and what other states are doing,” McCarty said. “But it didn’t address the fact that Oklahoma has been giving longer sentences than any of the surrounding states for decades.”
According to the Prison Policy Initiative, Oklahoma has an incarceration rate of 1,079 per 100,000 people. On average, across the U.S., 698 per 100,000 people are incarcerated.
In total, 43,000 Oklahomans are behind bars, with 27,000 of those in state prisons, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. Additionally, Oklahoma has been named “the world’s prison capital,” with a higher female incarceration rate than any other U.S. state or capital.
McCarty said the state pays about $19,000 per year for each incarcerated person, so SQ 805 would mean cost savings for legislators as well.
In the late 1990s, McCarty said many states began implementing sentence enhancements, which meant if someone had prior crimes in their history, those enhancements could lengthen that person’s sentence. While most states only used sentence enhancements for violent crimes, the Oklahoma government applied them to all felonies.
The Ballotpedia website reads that currently, if the offense a person is charged with carries a first-time minimum sentence of five years or less, that person’s sentence could be enhanced to up to five years. If an offense a person is charged with carries a first-time minimum sentence of five years or more, that person’s sentence could be enhanced up to between twice the first-time minimum sentence and life in prison. If a person has two prior felony convictions, their third sentence could be enhanced up to between three times the minimum first-time sentence and life in prison.
McCarty said in most states, for example, concealing stolen property is considered a low-level felony, and a typical sentence would range from zero to five years in prison. In Oklahoma, if a person gets arrested for concealing stolen property, knowingly concealing property can mean up to ten years in prison if the property is valued between $2,500 and $15,000, or up to 16 years in prison if the property is valued over $15,000.
“In Oklahoma, people are being kept in prison for 40 years, 30 years, 25 years for these types of crimes,” McCarty said. “Other people are able to return to society and restart their lives again, and we’ve kind of taken that ability away. That’s part of the reason why our incarceration is so high — is because people are staying for so long.”
According to the Oklahomans United Against 805 website, SQ 805 would “create a culture where crime is okay in Oklahoma by reducing penalties for career criminals.” The website reads that habitual offenders of serious crimes — including domestic violence in the presence of a child, home burglary and animal cruelty — would spend less time in prison with the proposed changes.
SQ 805 opponents also say because the ballot measure is a constitutional change, it would prevent the state legislature from addressing “any of the myriad of negative consequences” it would bring, according to the website.
The state constitution can be amended in three ways — through the state legislature, which requires a majority vote of both houses and approval by the majority of voters at the next general election; a constitutional convention, which requires majority voter approval before the convention and for any amendments; or through an initiative petition.
Furthermore, according to the website, “regardless of if the criminal has been convicted of a felony 20 or more times,” if SQ 805 is passed, the sentence can “never be lengthened or enhanced” based on that person’s history.
According to the Oklahoma Policy Institute, though, SQ 805 supporters say those sentenced to prison can still be given the maximum sentence under current law, and maximums can be changed by the state legislature. This ballot measure would only prevent sentences longer than the maximum because of nonviolent criminal history.
In response to SQ 805 opponents who say the proposed changes wouldn’t penalize domestic violence perpetrators appropriately, as several forms of domestic violence crimes aren’t on the state violent crime list, McCarty said the state legislature still has the ability to expand the punishment range for domestic violence.
Additionally, according to the Oklahomans for Sentencing Reform website, legislators still have the ability to alter the violent crime list or change the sentence associated with any offense.
McCarty said Oklahoma legislators have tried to impose a one-size-fits-all solution to domestic violence, but that hasn’t proved effective. She said SQ 805 would still allow a judge to charge a domestic violence perpetrator for a more serious crime if they feel it’s appropriate, like with the Gage Ford case. She also said sentence enhancements are not effectively protecting victims.
“(Sentence enhancements are) something that has come to light that prosecutors feel is a tool in their tool belt that’s getting taken away,” McCarty said. “And the reality on the ground is that we’re really only seeing them impose these on extremely poor people who have addiction issues, mental health issues, they struggle with poverty, and they have turned to committing crimes as a way to really survive.”
Supporters of SQ 805 include Scarlett Johansson, who appeared in a video in September, calling the ballot measure a “common-sense reform.”
“State Question 805 will help end the extreme and irrational sentencing practices that keep Oklahomans in prison and families in poverty,” Johansson said in the video.
The ballot measure’s opponents include former Oklahoma governor and current OU regent Frank Keating, who endorsed Oklahomans United Against 805, calling the proposed change “terrible public policy.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt also expressed criticism for SQ 805 in an Oct. 23 press conference, calling it “the wrong way to do sentencing reform.”
“To put sentencing reform inside our constitution is the wrong way to do that,” Stitt said in the press conference, according to The Tulsa World. “Basically, it ties the hands of our prosecutors, of our district attorneys.”
According to the Oklahomans United Against 805 website, this ballot measure isn’t the criminal justice reform Oklahomans should approve, calling it a “misguided effort” criminal justice reform advocates have said will “haunt the state for decades to come.”
McCarty said SQ 805 would continue to hold people accountable and deter them from committing crimes, but limit the amount of crimes that have decades-long punishment associated with them.
“We lose the deterrent effect of punishment when we tell you everything you do, you go to prison for life,” McCarty said. “It kind of just loses its meaning when it’s so harsh. And so we’re seeing that in the (way the) return on public safety is not being paid off — actually, crime goes up when people are incarcerated for so long.”
According to The Atlantic, crime rates, including rates of violent crime, have plunged nationwide since the early 1990s. The Sentencing Project website reads, though, that rising incarceration hasn’t contributed much to this trend — in part because incarceration isn’t effective in deterring certain kinds of crime.
McCarty pointed to the U.S.’s status as the No. 1 incarcerator in the world, and Oklahoma’s status as the No. 1 incarcerator in the U.S., and said a state doesn’t get to that position because its criminal justice system is working well. She said Oklahomans should bear that in mind when casting their votes on SQ 805.
“We’re seeing the fruits of this work — that once we start to deinstitutionalize people and give them the things that they need on the front end, then crime goes down,” McCarty said. “And so when you’re advocating to keep things the same, you’re actually hurting victims, and you’re hurting the community that you say that you serve because what you’re doing is advocating for practices that make crime higher.”
State Question 814
SQ 814 is defined by the OPI as a change to the state constitution that would redistribute Oklahoma’s tobacco settlement money.
According to the OPI, in 1998, Oklahoma and 45 other states were part of a lawsuit that culminated in tobacco companies agreeing to send states annual payments as long as tobacco is sold nationally. In 2000, Oklahoma voters chose to constitutionally mandate that most of the payments be placed in a trust fund, and Oklahoma became the only state to manage the funds in this way.
Each year, 75 percent of the payout funds go to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, and the rest is split between the state legislature and attorney general.
The annual payments are tens of millions of dollars, according to the OPI, and the money sent to TSET goes to fund research and healthy living grants, tobacco cessation campaigns and rural physician programs. TSET says it has saved “42,000 lives and $1.24 billion in health spending” by receiving these funds.
If passed, SQ 814 would modify this allocation to instead send 75 percent of the payout to the legislature and attorney general, and place the remaining 25 percent in TSET. Funds directed to the legislature would be used to help fund the state Medicaid program, according to the OPI.
According to the OPI, funds are currently sent to the legislature for appropriation and the attorney general for enforcement of the settlement. If SQ 814 passes, legislation passed this year would ensure the attorney general receives about the same amount they did in the past.
In June 2020, Oklahoma voters narrowly passed a Medicaid expansion, with coverage to begin July 1, 2021.
Medicaid is a public health insurance program for low-income patients, with states and the federal government sharing its financial burden, according to NPR. Medicaid expansion was an important part of the Affordable Care Act, but the Supreme Court ruled to leave the decision up to individual states.
Oklahoma is the state with the second-largest uninsured population, according to NPR, but the passage of Medicaid expansion will likely reduce those numbers. Although the federal government will cover 90 percent of costs for new enrollees, Gov. Kevin Stitt vocally opposed the expansion, citing the difficulty state legislators would have with funding.
"You either pay for that by reducing roads and bridge funding, education funding, public safety funding, or you raise taxes," Stitt said, according to The Oklahoman. "As your governor, I'm not raising taxes."
According to The Tulsa World, Stitt supports SQ 814, citing what he says will be the $164 million cost of Medicaid expansion in an Oct. 23 press conference.
“In my opinion, 814 is something that should happen, so I am for 814,” Stitt said in the press conference. “Basically, that is taking some of the TSET new money. It doesn’t touch the corpus. There is about $1.3 billion in the corpus. The new money coming in, we take 75 percent of that and use that to fund Medicaid.”
Matt Glanville, Oklahoma Government Relations Director at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Inc., said taking funding from TSET isn’t the answer.
“One of our greatest concerns with State Question 814 is that the legislature is attempting to divert funding from another public health initiative that operates proven public health programs that are really working,” Glanville said, “like the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and TSET’s physician recruitment program for medically underserved areas, in order to fund a basic responsibility of government that they should be handling with new revenue.”
According to the OPI, SQ 814 critics say the language of the ballot measure doesn’t specify the funds allocated to the state legislature must be used for Medicaid expansion, which creates concern that the funds will not be used properly.
Glanville said the passage of SQ 814 would mean a difference in funding of tens of millions of dollars a year for TSET, which would, at the very least, hamper the trust’s ability to create new programs. He said new tobacco products are being created constantly, and TSET needs to be able to address their use, which is often especially prevalent in younger populations.
When it comes to funding Medicaid, Glanville said the state legislature has a number of options, from eliminating ineffective tax credits to looking at cutting programs that aren’t producing return on the state’s investment.
“What we don’t want to see happen is the legislature using funds that are currently earmarked for things like cancer research and treatment, tobacco cessation and public health initiatives that are saving lives in Oklahoma and really working,” Glanville said. “We don’t want to see them use those monies and move them over, thereby weakening those programs, because that doesn’t give us a chance to really improve our overall public health rating.”
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson and other SQ 814 critics participated in an Oct. 30 press conference, where Edmondson said the funding sent to TSET has been crucial in cutting tobacco use and funding cancer research. Edmondson was key in creating TSET and establishing its settlement funding, according to the Tulsa World.
“There is a saying that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Edmondson said in the press conference, The Tulsa World reported. “TSET is working well under the formula, and we should leave it alone."
