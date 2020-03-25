You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma State Board of Education votes to close schools, will provide distance learning until end of spring semester

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted today to close Oklahoma public schools until the end of the school year and implement distance learning options due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a tweet from the department, in-person instruction and extracurricular activities are canceled, but learning will continue with the approval of continuous learning proposed by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. 

Distance learning provided by Oklahoma’s school districts will start April 6, according to a press release.

“We recognize this reality will present challenges for many families and districts, but these are extraordinary times that call for extraordinary measures,” Hofmeister said in the release. “This coordinated, swift and thoughtful action will help safeguard the health and well-being of our communities, students and professionals in public schools. We must do absolutely everything in our power to reduce transmission of coronavirus.”

According to The Norman Transcript, Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino said in updates to parents that NPS’s learning plan will be enacted April 6 or soon after, and NPS will be cautious when considering how the new plan will affect students’ learning.

“I have faith in the commitment, innovation and creativity of Oklahoma educators and administrators,” Hofmeister said in the release. “There will be a wide range of approaches and it will be far from ideal, but necessary as we embrace these changes and even sacrifice to protect the public health of our communities.”

 

