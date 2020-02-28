Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants names 4 OU graduates 2020 award winners

Four OU graduates were selected out of 15 award winners by the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants.
The four alumni were chosen as the OSCPA’s 2020 Trailblazers and Pathfinders, according to a press release. The 2020 Trailblazers who graduated from OU are Trey Petty, a certified public accountant and assurance manager for Ernst & Young LLP, and Monika Turek, a CPA and senior tax staff with HoganTaylor LLP.
The OU graduates chosen as 2020 Pathfinders are Phil Brockhaus, a CPA, chartered global management accountant and managing partner for Peters & Chandler, and Jim Small, a CPA, CGMA and senior accountant with Carrefour Associates LLC, according to the release.
The Trailblazer program, established in 2010, recognizes the innovation, professional dedication and community commitment of CPAs who are under 40 and have five or fewer years of CPA experience, according to the release. Pathfinders are an elite group of Oklahoma CPAs who are successful, devoted to their communities and mentors to new CPAs.
“They get nominated by their peers, and we have a committee that goes over every application,” said Amy Welch, OSPCA vice president of communications, in the release. “Their application is heavily based on the letters of recommendations that come from the people that they meant something to.”
The 2020 winners will be celebrated in Norman on June 5 at the OSCPA’s 102nd Annual Members Meeting.
“The OSCPA Trailblazers program has been a tremendous opportunity for the membership to see the young talent that will lead our profession in the future,” said Henry Bickerstaff, OSCPA chairman of the board, in the release. “While we celebrate the Trailblazers, we also recognize an equally important member of the OSCPA — mentors, or Pathfinders. Without mentors, there wouldn’t be Trailblazers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.