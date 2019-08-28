You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma Research Center opens postdoctoral fellowship position in marijuana research

In a staged photo, a student smokes a joint. Leaders of Green the Vote admitted to inflating signature counts on a petition to put State Question 797, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma, on the upcoming November ballot. 

 Photo Illustration by Lexie Patterson/The Daily

The Oklahoma Research Center opened up a postdoctoral independent research position regarding the use and effects of marijuana.

Dr. Amy Cohn at the Oklahoma Research Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is looking for a fellow who "aspires to become an independent researcher in the area of marijuana use and related health behavior," according to the Society of Addiction Psychology. This individual will help Cohn and her team conduct laboratory, experimental and epidemiological research relating to marijuana.

According to the Society of Addiction Psychology, the research will look into the effects of marijuana on at-risk and vulnerable populations, which includes "youth, young adults, and individuals with mental health and/or substance use comorbidities." The research will also focus on figuring out why young adults like flavored tobacco products along with the co-use of marijuana with alcohol and tobacco.

After taking part in a formal training, the chosen participant will write manuscripts using data from past studies and conduct studies of their own, according to the Society of Addiction Psychology.

To apply, candidates should send a cover letter, curriculum vitae and a statement of research interests to Derek-Matthesen@ouhsc.edu with “Cohn” in the subject line, according to the Society of Addiction Psychology.

