Oklahoma representatives vote against resolution to limit president's military action

Oklahoma Rep. Kendra Horn went against Democratic party lines by voting in opposition to a resolution presented after President Donald Trump’s strike on Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani that would limit Trump’s military action.
On Thursday, the House of Representatives adopted the resolution, which was introduced by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., according to the Congressional record. Horn, from the 5th Congressional District, voted against the resolution with the other Oklahoma representatives.
“Congress has an important role to play in determining where and when our Armed Forces are used, and as a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, I stand ready to conduct rigorous oversight to ensure the Administration has a deliberate and principled strategy for the broader Middle East,” Horn said in a press release.
Horn emphasized the need for collaboration between the president and Congress on strategic relations with Iran in order to protect American safety.
“As tensions escalate with Iran, I urge the president to work with Congress on a strategy that protects American citizens and avoids another reckless war that would put our service members in harm’s way,” Horn said in the release.
Oklahoma Republicans Sen. James Lankford and Rep. Tom Cole, from Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District, both supported the president’s actions and voted along party lines against the resolution.
“President Trump sent multiple, clear signals that there would be consequences if General Soleimani and his Quds Force killed another U.S. citizen and continued his pursuit of aggression in Iraq and the Middle East. … Unfortunately, the Iranian regime has impoverished its people while pursuing brutal aggression throughout the Middle East,” Lankford said in a press release in response to Soleimani's death.
Cole took to the House floor to urge the House to reject the resolution. According to Cole, the “latest dispute with Iran” began with Trump’s decision to withdraw from the “ill-advised” nuclear deal with Iran, according to a release from Cole’s office.
“President Trump does not want war with Iran, and he has not waged war with Iran,” Cole said on the resolution’s adoption in a press release. “In accordance with Article II of the Constitution, President Trump appropriately exercised defensive action in response to the Iranian regime’s ever-increasing aggression against United States interests. ... Protecting Americans in the face of imminent threats doesn’t warrant the partisan resolution pushed by Democrats.”
