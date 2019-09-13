You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma representatives attend OU Board of Regents meeting, discuss importance of engaging in higher education

State Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, interim OU President Joseph Harroz and State Rep. Mark McBride. Hasenbeck and McBride visited the OU Board of Regents meeting Sept. 11.

State Reps. Mark McBride and Toni Hasenbeck released statements after attending the OU Board of Regents meeting at the National Weather Center in Norman this week. 

In the Sept. 11 meeting, the regents broadened regents’ faculty awards and approved changes to policy for the Office of University Development — which was renamed to the Office of University Advancement — among other agenda items. 

McBride, chair of the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education, and Vice Chair Hasenbeck plan to attend other regents meetings across the state this fall and winter before the 2020 legislative session. 

“I believe it’s important we remain engaged with the higher education community across Oklahoma throughout the year,” Hasenbeck said in the release. “This will allow us to better understand their needs when it comes time to discuss appropriations.”

McBride said in the release that the regents were supportive of the representatives’ visit and is unsure whether previous chairs of his committee have attended similar meetings. 

In the release, McBride acknowledged U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of OU as No. 132 in the nation, and of the Price College of Business as the No. 50 business school in the nation. 

“This shows that this university is producing work-ready graduates and conducting quality research among other factors,” McBride said in the release. “I know our other state universities are doing similar work.” 

McBride said he thinks it’s important to become more involved in state higher education. 

“I really look forward to having more conversations with the regents, just as we are continuing to advance positive changes for common education,” McBride said in the release. 

