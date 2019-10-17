Oklahoma Rep. Kendra Horn introduces new legislation aimed at capping out-of-pocket drug prices

Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., released legislation Friday that would create a $2,000 out-of-pocket prescription drug cap.
According to a press release from Horn’s office, the Capping Out-of-Pockets Costs for Seniors Act would lower prescription drug costs for patients that have Medicare Part D. It would also update the incentive structures for Medicare Part D plans, cutting the U.S. government’s share of plan coverage from 80 percent to 20 percent over four years.
“The high cost of prescription drugs forces too many seniors to choose between putting food on the table and lifesaving medication,” Horn said in the release. “I’ve heard from Oklahomans who are spending thousands of dollars a month on prescription drugs alone. We have to take action to address this crisis.”
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., partnered with Horn to introduce the legislation. In the release, Horsford said Medicare Part D has been helpful in providing therapies and medications to patients, but improvements can still be made.
“Medicare beneficiaries across the country are facing high out-of-pocket costs for many medications, including insulin, even with Part D coverage,” Horsford said in the release.
Horn said that “(the legislation is) an important first step toward making medicine more affordable.”
According to the release, the legislation will be discussed in this week’s Ways and Means healthcare hearing.
