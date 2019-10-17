You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Oklahoma Rep. Kendra Horn introduces new legislation aimed at capping out-of-pocket drug prices

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kendra Horn (copy) (copy)

Congresswoman Kendra Horn of Oklahoma's fifth district delivers a speech after swearing her oath of service Jan. 12.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., released legislation Friday that would create a $2,000 out-of-pocket prescription drug cap. 

According to a press release from Horn’s office, the Capping Out-of-Pockets Costs for Seniors Act would lower prescription drug costs for patients that have Medicare Part D. It would also update the incentive structures for Medicare Part D plans, cutting the U.S. government’s share of plan coverage from 80 percent to 20 percent over four years. 

“The high cost of prescription drugs forces too many seniors to choose between putting food on the table and lifesaving medication,” Horn said in the release. “I’ve heard from Oklahomans who are spending thousands of dollars a month on prescription drugs alone. We have to take action to address this crisis.” 

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., partnered with Horn to introduce the legislation. In the release, Horsford said Medicare Part D has been helpful in providing therapies and medications to patients, but improvements can still be made. 

“Medicare beneficiaries across the country are facing high out-of-pocket costs for many medications, including insulin, even with Part D coverage,” Horsford said in the release. 

Horn said that “(the legislation is) an important first step toward making medicine more affordable.” 

According to the release, the legislation will be discussed in this week’s Ways and Means healthcare hearing.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments