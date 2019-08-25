You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma makes progress in student reading, math proficiency expectations

OK State Dept. of Education

A national report shows Oklahoma has made progress in expectations for student proficiency in reading and math.

 via Oklahoma State Department of Education press release

A national report shows Oklahoma has made significant progress in expectations for student proficiency in reading and math, especially in eighth grade mathematics. 

According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) indicates a narrowing gap between Oklahoma and other states in terms of student performance expectations. 

“Higher expectations for what our students should know and achieve are positioning Oklahoma to be a top 10 state academically,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. 

U.S. News ranks Oklahoma’s K-12 education as 39th in the nation. 

The NAEP reports significant improvement in Oklahoma’s academic standards between 2015 and 2017, according to the release. In 2015, under Oklahoma’s now-defunct Priority Academic Student Skills, the state was in the bottom quarter of eligible states for reading and math testing. 

The improvement in the state’s academic standards was attributed, in part, to Oklahoma’s adoption of new Oklahoma Academic Standards for English language arts and math in 2016, according to the release. 

 

