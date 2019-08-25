Oklahoma makes progress in student reading, math proficiency expectations

A national report shows Oklahoma has made significant progress in expectations for student proficiency in reading and math, especially in eighth grade mathematics.
According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) indicates a narrowing gap between Oklahoma and other states in terms of student performance expectations.
“Higher expectations for what our students should know and achieve are positioning Oklahoma to be a top 10 state academically,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said.
U.S. News ranks Oklahoma’s K-12 education as 39th in the nation.
The NAEP reports significant improvement in Oklahoma’s academic standards between 2015 and 2017, according to the release. In 2015, under Oklahoma’s now-defunct Priority Academic Student Skills, the state was in the bottom quarter of eligible states for reading and math testing.
The improvement in the state’s academic standards was attributed, in part, to Oklahoma’s adoption of new Oklahoma Academic Standards for English language arts and math in 2016, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.