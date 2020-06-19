You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma leaders release statements, legislative plans in celebration of Juneteenth

Juneteenth Flag

The Juneteenth flag, which represents the history and freedom of Black enslaved people and their descendants. 

 Image provided by Pixabay

Several Oklahoma leaders released statements Friday regarding the Juneteenth holiday. 

Gov. Kevin Stitt said in his statement the holiday serves as a celebration of the end of slavery and a day of reflection. 

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting, listening and learning,” Stitt said in the statement. “I’ve learned there are words I want all Oklahomans to hear: the lives of every Black man, woman and child matter.” 

In the statement, Stitt acknowledged the struggle of Black Oklahomans. 

“Of course, all lives matter, but there are Oklahomans who are hurting and need to hear the governor of their state say it clearly: YOU matter.”

Stitt also said that it is possible to admit that racism is wrong, even when not experienced firsthand. 

“After all, how can we be part of a solution to a problem we won’t admit exists?” Stitt said in the statement. 

Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Tom Cole also released a statement Friday, saying the important holiday is a time to recognize how far the country has come, but also how far it has left to go.

“Indeed, during a time of great division and unrest, all Americans — regardless of color or creed — should draw strength from this day that not only liberated our history but further refined and defined what our great union represents,” Cole said in the statement.

Oklahoma Rep. Jason Lowe announced Friday he plans to submit legislation during the next session to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. 

“Juneteenth is a day of celebration for the Black community,” Lowe said in the statement, “It recognizes the official end to a period of American history that allowed the ownership of people. June 19, 1865, was not just the last day that Blacks experienced chattel slavery. It was the last day Americans did too, and that is something we should all celebrate together.”

