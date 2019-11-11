Oklahoma lawmakers observe Veterans Day with speeches, statements

Multiple Oklahoma lawmakers observed Veterans Day through speeches, events and statements last week and today.

Sen. James Lankford gave a speech on the Senate floor Nov. 6 to honor Oklahoma veterans, applaud recent Department of Veterans Affairs legislation and highlight the bridge dedication in Moore to Lt. Damon Leehan, who died serving in Afghanistan in 2011, according to a press release.

“Our veterans don't ask for our thanks, but we can't give them thanks enough for what they and their families have done to keep this great nation secure,” Lankford said in the speech.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., wrote his weekly column in honor of veterans to observe the holiday on Nov. 8. In the column, he acknowledged the work Congress has done to improve benefits for veterans, and he called for continued efforts to keep the VA accountable.

“It is indeed right to set aside one day each year to recognize America’s veterans,” Cole said in the column. “But we can rightly honor their sacrifices every day of the year by ensuring they receive their earned benefits.”

Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., released a statement on Veterans Day to honor Oklahoma veterans. In it, she highlighted the town hall she hosted Nov. 9 at the VA hospital in Oklahoma City and her membership in the House Armed Services Committee. She also spoke today at Bethany High School to students, veterans and community members, according to the press release.

“We must honor our veterans not only with our words, but with our actions,” Horn said in the release. “Today we pause to honor their service and renew our commitment to providing our veterans and our men and women in uniform with the support and benefits they’ve earned.”

