Oklahoma House to increase oversight efforts on state agency governing board meetings

The Oklahoma House of Representatives announced Friday that it would conduct more direct oversight on open meetings, including meetings of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
As part of a new initiative, House Speaker Charles McCall has assigned House committees to more regularly monitor 40 state agencies and will assign legislators to attend meetings as necessary, according to a House press release.
“The Legislature has been too deferential and hands-off with these governing boards for most of state history, and the House is going to change that,” said McCall, R-Atoka, in the release.
The list of state agencies to be more directly monitored includes the Oklahoma State Regents for State Higher Education but not the OU Board of Regents — though more boards could be added in the future.
The renewed oversight efforts may also lead more legislators to invoke section 310 of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act. Section 310 allows legislators to sit in on executive sessions for meetings authorized by the act for governing boards related to committees they serve on within the Legislature. According to the release, it is rarely invoked.
“This is an important oversight component of the Open Meeting Act that we intend to start (using),” McCall said in the release. “There are legitimate reasons for executive sessions, but when they are used for the wrong reasons, it is to the detriment of Oklahoma citizens.”
McCall said in the release that legislators who may attend executive sessions will not be able to share information they learn in those meetings, but if legislators should learn anything “truly egregious, (they) will not hesitate to exercise (their) constitutional authority and independence as the situation warrants.”
Leslie Rainbolt, chair of the Board of Regents, said at the board’s Sept. 11 meeting that it plans to incorporate regular executive sessions into its meetings.
State Reps. Mark McBride and Toni Hasenbeck, chair and vice chair of the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education, attended the Sept. 11 meeting of the Board of Regents, and said at the time that they plan to attend future meetings.
The goals of the oversight initiative, as listed in the release, are as follows:
Improve legislator understanding of agency governance and operations
Assess each board’s oversight efforts and the effectiveness of the agency
Monitor whether state appropriations are being used as intended and if adequate consideration is being given to potential liabilities attached to federal or other grants agencies may pursue
Ensure enactment of new and existing laws, including rule-making, is consistent with legislative intent and facilitates effective service delivery to the public
Determine if executive sessions closed to the public are being used properly
“Quality Oklahomans serve on several of these boards, including many appointed by the legislative branch, but we as elected state representatives need to do more to monitor what these boards are doing or not doing. It is our constitutional duty,” McCall said in the release.
