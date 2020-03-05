Oklahoma House passes bill to create tribal liaison for missing, murdered indigenous women cases

A law aimed at helping solve cases of missing and murdered indigenous women passed the Oklahoma House on Tuesday.
The bill, known as Ida’s Law, would assign cases of missing and murdered indigenous people across Oklahoma to a new Office of Liaison. The bill is dedicated to Ida Beard, a missing member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes. It passed with a 92-4 vote.
“The passage of Ida’s Law on the House Floor today represents hours of tireless work from tribal members across the state fighting for this needed legislation,” said Rep. Mickey Dollens in a press release. “(It) will finally turn the state’s attention to the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people.”
The bill comes amid the growing movement to raise awareness about the missing and murdered indigenous women epidemic. The office would help ease the uncertainty that stems from jurisdictional boundaries when a tribal member is missing or murdered, Dollens told The Daily in February — a prominent reason the missing and murdered indigenous women epidemic exists.
“If a crime happens in Indian country, and then the perpetrator goes back to State land, the district attorney can't do anything,” Dollens said in February. “It has to go up to the proper authorities, usually the FBI, and sometimes that can get lost in the shuffle.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.