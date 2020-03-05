Oklahoma House passes bill to create tribal liaison for missing, murdered indigenous women cases

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Oklahoma State Capitol (copy) (copy)

The Oklahoma State Capitol building Jan. 20, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A law aimed at helping solve cases of missing and murdered indigenous women passed the Oklahoma House on Tuesday.

The bill, known as Ida’s Law, would assign cases of missing and murdered indigenous people across Oklahoma to a new Office of Liaison. The bill is dedicated to Ida Beard, a missing member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes. It passed with a 92-4 vote.

“The passage of Ida’s Law on the House Floor today represents hours of tireless work from tribal members across the state fighting for this needed legislation,” said Rep. Mickey Dollens in a press release. “(It) will finally turn the state’s attention to the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people.”

The bill comes amid the growing movement to raise awareness about the missing and murdered indigenous women epidemic. The office would help ease the uncertainty that stems from jurisdictional boundaries when a tribal member is missing or murdered, Dollens told The Daily in February — a prominent reason the missing and murdered indigenous women epidemic exists.

“If a crime happens in Indian country, and then the perpetrator goes back to State land, the district attorney can't do anything,” Dollens said in February. “It has to go up to the proper authorities, usually the FBI, and sometimes that can get lost in the shuffle.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments