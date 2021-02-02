You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma House Democrats hold virtual memorial in honor of Oklahoma COVID-19 victims in first day of session

Oklahoma State Capitol (copy) (copy)

The Oklahoma Capitol building Jan. 20, 2019. A group of OU students met with legislators here on Feb. 11, 2020, to discuss higher education.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Oklahoma House Democrats held a virtual memorial service honoring the more than 3,500 Oklahomans who have died due to COVID-19 Monday night.

The service took place on the Oklahoma Capitol steps and was broadcast on Facebook Live

After Rep. Andy Fugate (D-Oklahoma City) and the OU Trombone Choir performed the song “Peace Like a River,” Rep. Merleyn Bell (D-Norman) provided opening remarks, giving her condolences to the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. 

“So tonight, we come together to pray for those who have died and the families and loved ones they have left behind,” Bell said “We do so, not as casual observers, but as fellow citizens who share in their grief and sorrow. We pray for those who have suffered loss without the comfort or consolation of a familiar ritual, grounded in religious or cultural tradition. We offer this memorial as an opportunity for shared healing, even as the pandemic rages on.”

Rep. Melissa Provenzano (D-Tulsa) was at the podium next and spoke about the first COVID-19 death in Oklahoma, a man from her district in Tulsa.

“He was a well known and respected member of the community, and I, like many others, watched as his loss was felt by all who knew him,” Provenzano said. “Everyone knows someone or multiple someones (who) have been infected. Thankfully, most recover, although many still struggle with the lingering post-COVID health effects. Yet most, if not all of us, know someone who has passed, someone who has succumbed to the virus 10-times more deadly than the flu.”

Provenzano also said it’s “our charge to continue to fight this virus,” and the House Democrats will represent those who have been affected by COVID-19.

Earlier on Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt commented on a need for in-person classes in his State of the State address. 

“The only difference between schools that stay closed and those that have safely reopened is the mindset to find a way to make it happen,” Stitt said in his speech. 

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) and Tulsa Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist were critical of Stitt’s comments. Hours later, during the memorial, Rep. Mauree Turner (D-Oklahoma City) spoke about the importance of teachers’ safety during the pandemic, mentioning their former school principal who died recently from COVID-19. 

“This man, and so many educators, are the reason that I am able to stand here before you today,” Turner said. “They’re the reason I’m able to talk to you, to be able to fight as hard as I can for you. And it's really important that we stress the magnitude of what COVID has done to our communities — (it) has ravaged us in ways that we never imagined. And to think about that … I get to sit here on the first day of session, and I get to advocate for all of you, folks who live in House District 88, everybody that I’ve come across along the way.”

Rep. Ajay Pittman (D-Oklahoma City) concluded the memorial by reading John O'Donohue’s poem “For Grief,” followed by closing remarks from Bell and a rendition of “Amazing Grace” from Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater).

Caleb McCourry is an intern news reporter at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. Caleb has previously served as the sports desk's editor and assistant editor, covering football, basketball and volleyball. Caleb is a Norman native.

