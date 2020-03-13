Oklahoma House Bill 2547 to allow concealed carry by city employees moves forward

The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a bill this week that would permit city employees to carry firearms.
Oklahoma House Bill 2547, authored by Rep. Sean Roberts, passed by a vote of 77-21. The bill would allow cities to authorize all or specified municipal employees to carry concealed firearms, according to a press release from the House.
Cities that adopt the measure would not be liable for any loss, damage or harm that could occur as a result, according to the statement. Employees carrying firearms would also receive immunity from civil or criminal liability, according to the release.
Any employee carrying a firearm must hold a current, state-issued carry license, according to the release.
Oklahoma has allowed permitless carry of firearms since Nov. 1 with restrictions for certain locations.
Currently, Oklahoma law forbids anyone to carry a firearm in “any structure, building, or office space which is owned or leased by a city, town, county, state or federal governmental authority for the purpose of conducting business with the public.”
Roberts said in the statement the new bill is intended to serve as a measure of defense for city employees who wish to protect themselves.
“City employees are just as vulnerable to criminal activity as private employees or school employees,” Roberts said in the statement. “Our laws should protect all Oklahomans and allow everyone to defend themselves, their families and third parties from serious bodily harm or death.”
Roberts said in the release he hopes the Oklahoma State Senate will approve the measure. If passed in the Senate, it would go to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.
