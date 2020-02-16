Oklahoma House bill 'Ida's Law' supporters lobby to create tribal liaison for missing, murdered indigenous women cases

An Oklahoma House bill that would create a tribal liaison within the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will be considered soon — the bill is dedicated to Ida Beard, a missing member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes.
House Bill 3345, or “Ida’s Law,” would assign cases of missing and murdered indigenous people across Oklahoma to a new Office of Liaison, said the bill’s author Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-93. The office could consist of one person or multiple people, depending on funding.
The bill comes amid the growing movement to raise awareness about the missing and murdered indigenous women epidemic. The office would help ease the uncertainty that stems from jurisdictional boundaries when a tribal member is missing or murdered, Dollens said — a prominent reason the MMIW epidemic exists.
“If a crime happens in Indian country, and then the perpetrator goes back to State land, the district attorney can't do anything,” Dollens said. “It has to go up to the proper authorities, usually the FBI, and sometimes that can get lost in the shuffle.”
Oklahoma has the 10th most cases of missing and murdered indigenous women in the country, according to a report by the Urban Indian Health Institute. However, as acknowledged in the report, there is sometimes poor data collection by cities on these cases — meaning the reported rate could underestimate the reality.
The report also states that of the 5,712 MMIW cases reported by the National Crime Information Center in 2016, only 116 were logged in the federal missing persons database, NamUs.
Ida Beard, the bill’s namesake, went missing in June 2015 from her mother’s El Reno home without a trace. The El Reno police found no leads, and it became a cold case over the years, said her cousin LaRenda Morgan.
“She left one evening with friends and just never returned home,” Morgan said.
The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes is hosting a Lobby Day event for Ida’s Law from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 17 at the 2nd Floor Rotunda of the Oklahoma State Capitol building. The bill must be heard and passed by the House Judiciary Committee by Feb. 25 to move to the house floor, but it has faced some obstacles so far.
Dollens said Feb. 10 that the bill was scheduled to be heard in the committee Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. But on the afternoon of Feb. 10, Carmen Thompson, the president of the MMIW state chapter, and Morgan were told by Rep. Chris Kannady, R-91, that the bill was being taken off of the agenda and that he did not want to meet with anyone regarding the bill.
Kannady did not respond to The Daily’s requests for comment.
“When I approached (Kannady), and he (saw) me, he said, ‘If this is about the MMIW bill, I'm not talking to anybody today, I'm not talking to anybody until I talk to OSBI,’” Thompson said.
Thompson, whose niece Emily Morgan was murdered in August 2016, was left in shock after attempting to help a bill she cares about get passed.
“This is my first time lobbying, and this is the experience I get,” Thompson said.
Morgan, who is also governmental affairs executive officer of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, said Kannady had previously told her he didn’t want to meet with her about the bill, so Morgan had been focusing on lobbying other House members on the committee. But she said she wasn’t sure why Kannady would put the bill on the agenda and then remove it.
Morgan said Kannady’s legislative assistant told her on Feb. 13 that the bill was back on the committee’s agenda for Feb. 25.
With Thompson and Morgan both having missing or murdered family members, they said this issue is very close to their hearts, and they will continue lobbying for the bill to committee members and other legislators.
“The next step is to keep coming back and talking to state representatives and let our voices be heard for the families, and to help push Ida’s Law to be passed,” Thompson said.
Morgan is Dollens’ constituent, and was the first one to talk to him about the missing and murdered epidemic and Ida’s case. Morgan said Dollens wanted to do something to help — so he went across the state to hear from tribal members and experts.
Last summer, Dollens requested an interim study on the MMIW epidemic in Oklahoma to see what legislation could be written to help. The study took place in the fall and resulted in Ida’s Law, along with a few other MMIW-centric bills that have been proposed by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-62, and Merleyn Bell, D-45, Dollens said.
Morgan said because Dollens highlighted Beard’s case, and because of a story The Oklahoman published in July 2019, the OSBI has picked up her case.
“They're starting to investigate. … They were trying to pull her medical records and gather details about her, her dental records, medical records and anything that they could use to help them investigate,” Morgan said. “So if it had not been for (Dollens and the media coverage), it would still be sitting in the El Reno Police Department.”
At the Feb. 17 Lobby Day, attendees will hear from several speakers, including Thompson, and see tributes to missing and murdered indigenous people.
The program will end with lunch, and attendees will be encouraged to find their representatives to lobby for Ida’s Law, Morgan said.
“Anybody who wants to support the legislation, or who thinks that this topic is important to them or they want to participate … I would encourage them to come,” Morgan said. “We don't want it to sit in this committee and not be heard and not be voted on. Because really (the deadline) is quickly approaching and come that day, if it hasn't moved, that's the end of it.”
