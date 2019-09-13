Oklahoma higher education chancellor announces retirement, effective 2020

The chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education announced Friday afternoon his intent to retire after more than a decade as chancellor and more than 30 years in government.
Glen Johnson, who has served as chancellor since 2007, plans to retire according to a press release from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. The retirement will be effective December 2020.
Johnson received criticism from Gov. Kevin Stitt in August, when Stitt lamented the fact that Johnson made more than $400,000 annually while state universities were “underperforming.”
State Regents’ Chair Jody Parker said in the release that Johnson’s decision was made independent of that criticism.
“This was Glen’s decision,” Parker said in the release. “The state regents are pleased with Glen’s leadership and were not seeking a change. He is a tireless and effective advocate for our system, and his dedication to carrying out his duties and responsibilities across this state and nation is well known and well regarded.”
Prior to serving as chancellor, Johnson held positions as the president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University and speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, according to the release.
"I can't think of a more fulfilling career than being a public servant," Johnson said in the release. "While there remains more than a year before I leave this position, I honestly can say it is a great privilege and honor to serve as chancellor and work on behalf of the students, faculty and staff across this great state."
With more than a year remaining until his planned retirement, Johnson said he will continue to fulfill his duties as usual.
"The state regents and I look forward to working with Governor Stitt and legislative leaders, as well as our CareerTech and common education colleagues,” Johnson said in the release, “to identify and implement educational priorities to move our state forward and improve our national rankings during the upcoming legislative session."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.