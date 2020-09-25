Oklahoma health, university officials address case counting concerns, methods

When OU students test positive for COVID-19, it is not a guarantee that they will be counted as a positive Cleveland County case due to multiple varying factors.
While any positive test received at Goddard will be tracked on OU’s COVID-19 dashboard, if a student provides an address outside of Cleveland County, their case will be tracked in that respective county's health department data, said OU spokesperson Kesha Keith in Aug. 25 and Sept. 21 emails.
After contact tracing is done, the student's case could eventually be moved to Cleveland County data, said Jared Taylor, interim state epidemiologist for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This would happen if contact tracers find that most or all of the student's contact with others has been in Cleveland County, in order to accurately reflect community spread, Taylor said.
“Oftentimes students … (are) looking at, ‘Where's the bill going to be sent, where does the insurance holder reside, where's the official paperwork going to go,’” Taylor said. “And they want it to go to their parents.”
In addition to this, OU is relying on students who test positive using an off-campus testing site to report this using a screening tool. The university is not taking steps to enforce this — unlike Minnesota State University — but relying solely on the honor code. OU’s Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said resources were “quickly overwhelmed,” resulting in many who filled out the tool experiencing long wait times before they were contacted by Goddard.
And while Keith said Goddard employees encourage students utilizing their testing services to use their campus or local address, students getting tested off-campus may not realize the reason to provide an address other than their permanent one, which is, for most students, in another county.
While Taylor said he does not think there is a right or wrong way to go about things, he added that Oklahoma State University is doing things differently than OU when it comes to the efforts being taken to count students in the school’s county.
“OSU has been very zealous in trying to get cases of any students to be listed as a Payne County case,” Taylor said. “My interpretation in conversations has been that (OU has been) a little less zealous in chasing those cases that have been detected at other testing sites off-campus, and students who live off-campus as well.”
Monica Roberts, an OSU spokesperson, said that any student who is tested using the school’s University Health Services who tests positive is automatically sorted in Payne County, no matter what address they provide on their paperwork.
“When they give a student ID, we're counting them as an OSU student that lives in Stillwater because that's where they are, and that’s where the case needs to be counted,” Roberts said. “We're trying to understand what's happening at the local level.”
As for off-campus testing, Roberts said OSU offers a self-reporting tool and shares the number of cases that are reported through that on their COVID-19 case dashboard.
When a student receives a positive test, the first people at the university they often notify are their professors, Roberts said. Because of the university’s widespread communication effort about the self-reporting tool, OSU professors have made sure to let the student know they should be reporting their case to the school, Roberts said.
On top of these things, there are three women Roberts said are making a big difference in the case counting effort. Pamela Stokes with OSU’s Health Services, Kelli Rader with the Payne County Health Department and Nisha Kimber with the Stillwater Medical Center keep up a constant stream of communication with each other in regards to new community cases.
The goal is to make sure each entity is aware of updates in community spread, as well as ensuring no OSU student is left out of being counted in Payne County, Roberts said.
“I do think that that relationship is something that not all communities have,” Roberts said. “I think that relationship, plus the self-report form that's been so widely publicized and seems to be widely referenced … that is what is allowing us to keep (our) arms around the local caseloads.”
Because college students are so “transient,” Taylor said, it may not always be the best option to count OU students in Cleveland County or OSU students in Payne County.
“I don't think it's a straightforward matter of saying, you know, one county is correct and the other county is incorrect,” Taylor said. “These county maps are intended to give some idea of community transmission. How do we use those rather crude tools to inform decisions in an institution within that county and then vice versa?”
Oklahoma colleges can make this process easier by continuing communication efforts about the importance of self-reporting as well as providing their Norman address, Taylor said.
“I think just allowing students to know about these issues,” Taylor said, “and if they have been in Cleveland County, they've been on campus, they've not traveled and they've interacted with folks on the campus, then when they go and give their address, they should make clear that it's known that their residing address is in Cleveland County.”
