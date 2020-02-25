Oklahoma Gas & Electric begins street lighting upgrade in Norman with smart LED lights

Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company is beginning a lighting upgrade project to replace Norman street and security lights.
According to a press release, the upgrade will replace existing high-pressure sodium, mercury vapor and metal halide lamps with smart LED lights. Smart LED lights allow OG&E to remotely monitor and receive digital notices of any outages.
The majority of Norman’s more than 6,600 street lights are maintained by OG&E, according to the release. The upgrade is consistent with a Norman ordinance adopted in 2011 to address light pollution and spillover into residential areas.
The LED lights will reduce energy use and improve visibility and safety, and they are rated to last three times as long as the existing lamps, according to the release. The new lights do not need time to warm up, do not contain lead or mercury, release less carbon emission and are directed at the road to reduce glare.
The new lights do not attract insects due to the lack of ultraviolet rays and sealing to protect against outdoor life, according to the release. The release also stated LED lights produce “more accurate color rendering, making it easier for drivers and others to detect objects.”
In addition, LED lights perform better in winter months, are dustproof and waterproof, and reduce light pollution, according to the release.
OG&E officials expect the upgrade to finish statewide by 2023, according to the release.
