Oklahoma finds reliable supply of lethal injection drugs, plans to resume use for death penalty

Governor Kevin Stitt at a press conference at the Oklahoma City Capitol March 1.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

State officials announced plans Thursday to resume lethal injections for executions.

The state has been looking for a reliable supply of lethal injection drugs since recommendations from the 2016 multi-county grand jury to update injection protocol, according to the press release from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The drugs to be used are midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride.

A 2015 law allowed the state to use nitrogen hypoxia as the preferred method of executions, but it can only be used if the drugs for lethal injections are not available, according to the release.

“It is important that the state is implementing our death penalty law with a procedure that is humane and swift for those convicted of the most heinous of crimes,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in the release. “The time has come to deliver accountability and justice to the victims who have suffered unthinkable loss and pain.”

Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said in the release that the DOC will now be resuming executions. 

“I thank Governor Stitt and Attorney General (Mike) Hunter for their leadership, which helped create this improved process,” Crow said in the release. “Additionally, I am deeply grateful for the patience of victims’ families and loved ones as we worked to ensure Oklahoma’s executions resume and are carried out in a meticulous manner.”

