You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole to hold town hall on OU campus

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Tom Cole (copy)

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole sits in his office for an interview Oct. 16, 2017.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Tom Cole, R-Okla., will hold a town hall in Norman on Monday, the first in a series of town halls Cole will hold in the next three weeks.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the National Weather Center's auditorium, according to a press release from Cole's office. Cole will hold subsequent town halls in Chickasha, Pauls Valley, Duncan and Moore.

Cole will also hold a telephone town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release. Constituents interested in participating should call Cole's Norman office at 405-329-6500.

According to the release, Cole will provide a general update on legislation and recent news during the town halls before answering questions from attendees.

The town hall will take place less than two hours after Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is expected to begin a rally at Volare Pizzeria Bar + Lounge.

Critics of Cole's stance on immigration held a protest at his Norman office in July.

Cole has served as representative for Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District since 2003.

Tags

Scott Kirker is a letters and Spanish senior and assistant news managing editor for The Daily. Previously he worked as summer editor-in-chief and as a news reporter covering research and administrative searches.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments