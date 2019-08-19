Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole to hold town hall on OU campus

Tom Cole, R-Okla., will hold a town hall in Norman on Monday, the first in a series of town halls Cole will hold in the next three weeks.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the National Weather Center's auditorium, according to a press release from Cole's office. Cole will hold subsequent town halls in Chickasha, Pauls Valley, Duncan and Moore.
Cole will also hold a telephone town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release. Constituents interested in participating should call Cole's Norman office at 405-329-6500.
According to the release, Cole will provide a general update on legislation and recent news during the town halls before answering questions from attendees.
The town hall will take place less than two hours after Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is expected to begin a rally at Volare Pizzeria Bar + Lounge.
Critics of Cole's stance on immigration held a protest at his Norman office in July.
Cole has served as representative for Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District since 2003.
