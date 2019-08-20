Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole discusses immigration, gun violence at OU town hall

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, held a town hall Monday night discussing topics from immigration to gun violence.
The audience at the town hall, which took place at the National Weather Center, brought up many topics to the congressman, but the most common issues were health care, gun violence and climate change.
In light of the recent shootings, many audience members expressed worry about domestic terrorism and gun violence in America. After the event, Cole spoke with The Daily about this topic in more depth.
When speaking specifically about El Paso, Cole told The Daily that it was a white-supremcist crime directed toward people with “brown skin, specifically Mexicans.”
“I think there’s clearly a frustration with illegal immgration but that would never justify anything like this,” Cole said. “I don’t think (the shooter) probably killed illegal immigrants — he killed legal American citizens and people from Mexico that were there legally on business on our side of the border.”
Cole said there are measures the country can take to prevent future deadly shootings — and that some measures have already been taken, such as strengthening background checks and getting rid of bump stocks.
“I think people need to speak out against it, both those incidents in Dayton and El Paso,” Cole said. "There’s been really broad condemnation across partisan lines, which is a good thing. There’s just no acceptable explanation or defense for that kind of activity.”
Continuing the discussion on immigration, an audience member asked a question about Cole’s stance on the $5 billion border wall that Cole voted for before the government shutdown. Cole said he personally didn’t promise that Mexico would pay for the border wall.
“The real question is do you need border security, or don’t you?” Cole said.
Many audience members responded to Cole by saying that the wall was different than border security.
“The idea that (the border wall) is something unique and different — it’s not,” Cole said. “Most Democrats have voted repeatedly for this, but it’s become heavily politicized because of the way in which the president presented it as a candidate… multiple people have proposed this and proposed modernizing the system as well, it has just never received congressional consensus.”
There were many disputes about health care between Cole and the audience as well.
An audience member expressed his concerns about the health care system in America by telling the congressman a story about his son, a Type 1 diabetic, who had a hypoglycemic event and lost consciousness while they were abroad in France. They were worried about the bill, but the emergency room visit only cost them 69 euros.
Cole made a comparison between the health care system in America and those in Europe by explaining that in America individuals receive care after being diagnosed immediately, while people wait for months in European countries to receive care.
“We’re having this debate in congress,” Cole said. “We had an enormous expansion of the American health care system with Obamacare — we wanna do it again and so far nobody has brought it to committee.”
Climate change was also brought up by many audience members and constituents. Many people placed emphasis on the fact that climate change is real, and Cole agreed.
The town hall ended after 4 hours at 9:30 p.m., and Cole stayed after the event to answer any last questions from his constituents. Cole also has upcoming town halls in Oklahoma towns Chickasha, Pauls Valley, Duncan and Moore.
