You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to hold free pet adoption event

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Doggo (copy)

Piper, one of the animals available for adoption at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare shelter, wearing a tinfoil hat.

 Photo courtesy of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

An Oklahoma City pet shelter will be offering free adoptions this Saturday through an event inspired by an internet phenomenon.

In a July 19 Facebook post, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare announced it would host an adoption event July 27, where all dogs and cats will be free to adopt. The shelter’s usual adoption fees will be waived for people 18 and older with a valid ID.

The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the OKC Animal Welfare pet shelter, located at 2811 SE 29th St.

In the post, the shelter wrote that they have “great animals ready to protect you from Area 51 aliens.” The event seems to be inspired by the Facebook event “Storm Area 51, they can’t stop all of us,” which has become a popular event with nearly two million Facebook users listed as “going” and 1.5 million “interested.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments