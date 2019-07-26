Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to hold free pet adoption event

An Oklahoma City pet shelter will be offering free adoptions this Saturday through an event inspired by an internet phenomenon.
In a July 19 Facebook post, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare announced it would host an adoption event July 27, where all dogs and cats will be free to adopt. The shelter’s usual adoption fees will be waived for people 18 and older with a valid ID.
The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the OKC Animal Welfare pet shelter, located at 2811 SE 29th St.
In the post, the shelter wrote that they have “great animals ready to protect you from Area 51 aliens.” The event seems to be inspired by the Facebook event “Storm Area 51, they can’t stop all of us,” which has become a popular event with nearly two million Facebook users listed as “going” and 1.5 million “interested.”
