Oklahoma City and Tulsa mayors announce shelter-in-place orders

Tulsa and Oklahoma City mayors announced a “shelter-in-place” order for both cities effective from 11:59 p.m. March 28 through April 16.
According to a press release from the City of Oklahoma City and another from Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum, the cities are coordinating the orders for simultaneous implementation. OKC Mayor David Holt said in the release legal teams from Tulsa and OKC reviewed Gov. Kevin Stitt’s March 24 executive order and concluded it to be functionally the same as “shelter-in-place” orders used in other U.S. cities.
“However, because that terminology was not used, there has been concern that the effectiveness of the executive orders in reducing COVID-19 transmission has been affected,” Holt said in the release. “In consultation with our public health advisors in both cities, Mayor G.T. Bynum and I feel it is best to remove any confusion and explicitly state what is already largely true.”
If residents of Tulsa or OKC are gathering in groups of ten or more, or if businesses refuse to comply with the orders, police have the authority to issue citations or arrest those individuals, according to statements from the City of Tulsa’s Director of Communications Michelle Brooks and the City of Oklahoma City’s Director of Public Information Kristy Yager.
Unlike Gov. Stitt’s previous order pertaining only to residents over 65, these orders apply to all ages, according to the Tulsa release.
In compliance with these orders, residents may shop for essential goods and services such as groceries, medicine, gas and repairs. Residents may also go to the doctor or veterinarian, exercise outside on sidewalks, trails or public parks, and go to restaurants for takeout or drive-thru service, according to the releases.
Residents are also allowed to check on someone in need, donate blood or volunteer in disaster response activities, according to the releases. All playgrounds, city-owned golf courses, fitness courts, dog parks and recreation centers will be closed.
According to the releases, these orders also allow staff from faith-based sites to meet to record or broadcast their services.
Residents who work in essential jobs, or those doing business with someone working an essential job, are allowed to continue working outside their homes. Staff is allowed on-site at closed non-essential businesses for maintenance and security, according to the releases.
“This is not a recommendation,” Bynum said in a statement on Facebook. “It is an order made to protect the lives of Tulsans. … I am implementing this order today because I believe it will save the lives of Tulsans. All of us must do what we can to slow the spread of this virus so our health care system can properly care for those who need it.”
