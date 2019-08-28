Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation seeks appointment of representative to Congress

OU’s tribal liaison shared his thoughts on the Cherokee Nation seeking a congressional representative.
Last Thursday, the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation announced it would appoint a delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. As reported by CNN, this right was guaranteed to them by the 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which resulted in the eviction of the Cherokee people from its ancestral homeland.
Warren Queton, OU’s tribal liaison in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said the specific right to a delegate established in Article 7 of the treaty is still valid.
Queton questioned what this would mean for the other federally recognized Cherokee tribal nations.
“A big question to consider is who represents the two other federally recognized Cherokee tribal nations whose citizens were affected by the same treaty,” Queton said.
This is the first time the Cherokee Nation is asserting its right to a delegate, Queton said.
Queton said he was unsure whether the delegate would have voting privileges, but that even a non-voting delegate would still be a major advancement for sovereign tribes. Queton compared the representation to that of U.S. territories, whose singular delegates are also non-voting.
“The delegate could then vote in committees that they are on, introduce legislation and engage in debate,” Queton said. “Cherokee Nation's delegate then could help advance the interests of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and, more broadly, all American Indian people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.