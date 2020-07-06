Oklahoma attorney general says Julius Jones is guilty, 'needs to be held accountable'

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter discussed the case of death row inmate and former OU student Julius Jones at a Monday press conference.
As previously reported by The Daily, Jones was the No. 1 suspect in the killing of Edmond businessman Paul Howell in the summer of 1999 and has been fighting to prove his innocence ever since.
Hunter said he thought it was important to bring the public together to discuss key facts of Jones’ case after meeting with the Howell family last week.
Hunter said he believes that facts “are being manipulated to fit a narrative in an orchestrated effort to get Mr. Jones off of death row and perhaps, out of prison entirely.”
Hunter said he was an advocate of the Howell family.
“They are the victims in this case, make no mistake about it,” Hunter said. “And the pain of their loss is revisited with each misguided public appeal on Mr. Jones’ behalf.”
Hunter then presented several facts of the case that reportedly disprove Jones’ innocence, including DNA testing results of the red bandana allegedly worn by the killer and the firearm used in the murder recovered in Jones’ closet.
“Julius Jones murdered Paul Howell in cold blood in front of his sister and daughters,” Hunter said. “No … profusion of misinformation will change that.”
Hunter also reminded the crowd Jones has had several other “brushes with the law” including an armed carjacking that occurred a week before Howell’s murder that Jones plead guilty to.
Hunter disputed the claim of racial bias made by a juror in the trial, saying it had been “thoroughly investigated.”
Hunter said these are just a few examples of how advocates for Jones are perpetuating misleading statements.
“Julius Jones is guilty,” Hunter said. “He murdered Paul Howell and he needs to be held accountable.”
Hunter said the murder tore apart the Howell family and said they were never the same.
“Julius Jones has been convicted,” Hunter said. “And no PR campaign can change these facts or refute this evidence.”
Hunter said Jones does have the right to be reviewed for commutation by the parole board and be granted commutation by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
However, Hunter said, he wants advocates for Jones to be “as responsible as possible” and not to spread misinformation.
Hunter said Jones’s execution is being reviewed in federal court to ensure it proceeds in a constitutional manner, and that no execution will occur in the Department of Corrections until the court is satisfied.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.