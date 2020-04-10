Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Oklahoma COVID-19 peak estimated for April 21 in OSDH report

A report released Friday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health estimated that the state’s COVID-19 peak would be April 21.
The report, which comes after the state’s confirmed case number increased to 1,784 earlier Friday, includes the department’s modeling to forecast how COVID-19 is expected to spread in the state through May 1. According to a press release, more than 22,000 specimens have been tested for COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The study, which was written by Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, Dr. Justin Dvorak and Dr. Michael Anderson, identifies key metrics for the state. Besides the estimated peak date of April 21, the modeling estimates:
the new number of cases at the peak will be 436
the number of deaths at the peak will be 22
new hospitalizations at the peak will be 131
the number of people in the hospital for COVID-19 at the peak will be 915
the number of people in the ICU for COVID-19 at the peak will be 458
the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed positive cases will be 9,300
and the cumulative number of deaths by May 1 is estimated to be 469
“Over the past week, Oklahoma has significant increased COVID-19 testing data due to expanded capacity at labs and more than 80 mobile testing locations across the state,” said Wendelboe, the state’s chief epidemiologist, in the release. “This new data gave our team of epidemiologists stronger insight to forecast a COVID-19 model for the state of Oklahoma. At this point, we are estimating that Oklahoma will hit peak demand on hospitals, ICU beds and other critical medical supplies around April 21.”
Earlier today, OU Medicine administrators shared details on their COVID-19 “Surge Plan” put in place to prepare for potential rapid increases of COVID-19 patients, which was completed in collaboration with various in-state partners including Gov. Kevin Stitt’s COVID-19 task force, city and state health departments, and private health care providers.
A copy of OSDH’s COVID-19 forecasting can be read online, according to the release. It includes charts and an explanation of modeling methodology.
