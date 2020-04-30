Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Gov. Kevin Stitt says rate of new cases falling, testing capabilities improving statewide

Gov. Kevin Stitt held a press conference Thursday afternoon, providing updates on Oklahoma’s continued efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.
Stitt opened by sharing information on the state’s push to acquire personal protective equipment for medical professionals and patients who are exposed to COVID-19. Since declaring a state of emergency on March 15, Stitt said state agencies have been able to ship PPE to all 150 hospitals in Oklahoma, and each of the state’s 308 nursing homes recently received a seven-day supply of PPE.
Nursing home residents have been among the most severely impacted by the pandemic — 60 of the 179 Oklahoma deaths recorded in the April 24 epidemiology report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health were care facility residents. In addition to the recent PPE shipment, Stitt restated his earlier goal to authorize testing for all nursing home residents and staff by May 27.
Approximately one percent of the $1.2 billion Oklahoma was provided by the federal government to combat COVID-19 has been spent in continuing to “turn over every rock” searching for PPE and expanding the state’s testing capacity, Stitt said, adding that the emergency funds are “100 percent reimbursable” from the federal government.
A team of Oklahoma legislators is being formed to help ensure the funds are distributed to where need is the greatest, Stitt said, including appropriate portions for the state’s local governments.
Oklahoma’s expenses so far have seen “millions” of N95 masks, alongside face shields and medical gowns entering the state stockpile, Stitt said. Oklahoma is now implementing saliva tests to screen for COVID-19, which some research has suggested is more accurate than the nasal swab method. Oklahoma currently has 20,000 saliva tests incoming, Stitt said.
Oklahoma’s testing capacity will be reinforced by new investments in mobile testing sites as part of a private-public partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and further state-run sites, said Commissioner of Health Gary Cox.
“Over the last eight weeks, the state health department has led the opening of 80 drive-through testing locations,” Cox said. “And this (number), in many cases, has doubled week by week.”
According to the April 24 epidemiology report, just over one percent of the state’s population has been tested. Cox said the state’s goal is to test two percent of Oklahomans — roughly 90,000 people — by the end of May. Cox encouraged anyone who felt the need to be tested to find their nearest drive-through site, whether they are showing symptoms or not.
“Your participation will allow us to expand our knowledge on what is the amount of community spread,” Cox said, “and what percentage of folks are asymptomatic.”
The OSDH is also preparing to hire contact tracers, Cox said, with the goal of having “1,000 contract tracers to deploy as needed” to determine how many people someone who tests positive for COVID-19 has potentially been in contact with, and if they have infected any others.
As testing continues in Oklahoma, Stitt said the percentage of new cases is decreasing.
“Since we continue testing we are still going to see new cases in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “But I want you to hear me — our infection rate is going down.”
Over 10 percent of tests conducted showed positive results at the beginning of April, and currently only 5.67 percent of tests are positive, Stitt said. The OSDH April 24 epidemiology report showed a 1.9 percent decrease in new cases during the week of April 17-23.
Despite these statistics, Stitt urged Oklahomans to continue with caution as the state begins reopening on Friday, allowing restaurants, places of worship and movie theaters to open their doors once again.
“Oklahomans, we are going to get through this,” Stitt said. “But remember — this is a measured reopening. We are not flipping on the light switch tomorrow, we’re not going back to normal. We’re going to do a measured reopening, and this is phase one.”
