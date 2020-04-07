Oklahoma amid coronavirus: Gov. Kevin Stitt discusses estimated 'mid-May to early-May' case peak, new deaths

Gov. Kevin Stitt held a press conference at Oklahoma’s personal protective equipment stockpile warehouse Tuesday afternoon, sharing updated government measures and statistics on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stitt began the conference, which was broadcast on Facebook, by reporting that in the last 24 hours, 16 Oklahomans had died of COVID-19. Those deaths brought the overall state total to 67 since March 19.
“As a father, a brother, a son, this is devastating news,” Stitt said. “Thirteen of the 16 deaths were 65 or older, but we all have to take this very, very seriously.”
Stitt shared social distancing guidelines to help mitigate COVID-19’s spread, asking Oklahomans to limit their visits to essential businesses, and to send only one person at a time to grocery stores, pharmacies or drive-thru food pickup.
While current internally-produced models indicate the peak of the pandemic in Oklahoma will occur “in mid-May to early-May,” Stitt said, he is “cautiously optimistic” that the rate of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 symptoms is beginning to flatten. Stitt reported there were 407 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms Monday afternoon, compared to 527 on March 30.
As of April 7, 13,000 Oklahomans had been tested for the virus, Stitt said, with 1,472 positive cases reported and 522 recoveries.
Although Stitt said any Oklahoman displaying symptoms like shortness of breath, high fever and coughing should get tested, and that Oklahoma currently has enough kits to test anyone who wants to be tested.
A reporter at the conference said that 22-year-old Israel Sauz died on Sunday after being unable to get tested “for a number of weeks,” and she had heard from “many other people” who were unable to get tested.
“We’ve got testing sites set up across the state, health departments across the state,” Stitt said. “Anyone who’s listening to me can call 211 and they will direct you to a place you can get tested … (I don’t know) what specifically happened and what hospital he went to and why they didn’t test him, it just breaks my heart. We have the testing available in Oklahoma and I want Oklahomans to get tested.”
Those in need of testing advice can also go to coronavirus.health.ok.gov, Stitt said, to find information regarding nearby testing locations. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 34,153 tests available with 38,990 more on-order.
Gino DeMarco, who Stitt called the Governor’s Solution Task Force’s “PPE Czar,” said he is confident in the amount of PPE and ventilators available for Oklahoma hospitals as the projected state peak approaches — roughly 4 million pairs of gloves, 120,000 protective gowns, 173,000 face shields, 110,000 respirators and 900,000 masks.
The state also has 2,000 ventilators available, Stitt said, which remains above the currently predicted peak number of 1,300 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 symptoms.
Stitt said he would not be opposed to sending ventilators to other states in need as other governors have done recently, but would only do so if he felt Oklahoma had passed its peak.
“My number one job as governor is to protect Oklahoma, so if I think we’re flattening this curve and we see we’re beyond it and 100 percent safe, then we will release some to share somewhere else,” Stitt said, “but my job number one is to protect Oklahoma before we ship anything out to another state.”
Robin Roberson, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, spoke at the conference to share the steps the commission has taken to ensure Oklahomans who are not working as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic receive help as quickly as possible.
“I’d like to assure all Oklahomans our staff is working to administer these benefits as rapidly as possible during this crisis,” Roberson said. “We’ve been experiencing, as Governor Stitt mentioned, unprecedented and historic job loss.”
Four weeks ago, Robertson said the commission was processing the “average” of 1,500 to 2,000 claims a week. That number skyrocketed to 135,000 claims total “unofficially” since then, Roberson said.
To combat the stress the influx of claims has placed on staff members and available technology, Roberson said the commission has 130 new employees on-call — some from other state agencies — to assist the commission’s call center. Over 100 new, permanent employees have been hired, in addition to an AI chat bot to assist those looking for support online while filing unemployment claims.
Roberson also praised Stitt for making procedural changes to unemployment benefits, and said Stitt was “one of the first (governors) in the nation” to waive the first-week waiting period for unemployment benefits. The commission has also waived the required work-search, meaning individuals filing for unemployment will not have to conduct a search for new employment while filing for unemployment benefits.
The commission is also currently involved in “several conversations” regarding procedures on the CARES Act, the legislation which provided a $1,200 relief check to eligible citizens, Robertson said.
Stitt finished by emphasizing that the coming days remain “a critical time in our fight” to stop the spread of COVID-19. With the projected in-state peak approaching, Stitt said Oklahomans’ actions in the coming weeks are crucial.
“I know how badly many of us want to get our lives back to normal,” Stitt said. “What we do together over the next three weeks will significantly impact what we can do after April 30. … Stay home, stay safe, stay strong, God bless you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.