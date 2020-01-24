featured

OKC, Tulsa rank among unhealthiest, unhappiest of 50 most populous cities

Scissortail Park

A paddle boat at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City on Oct. 9.

 Olivia McCourry/The Daily

Oklahoma City was ranked the unhealthiest city out of the 50 most populous cities in the U.S. by health and wellness platform Mindbody

The study surveyed 20,000 adults in the country's most populated cities about their physical, mental and social well-being to create the ranking. 

Oklahoma City was ranked as the most sleep-deprived, with only 38 percent of residents saying they get a full night’s sleep. According to the study, Miami was ranked as the healthiest and most well-rested city, with 62 percent of its residents getting a full night’s sleep.

The study also ranks Tulsa as the 32nd-healthiest city. But Tulsa also was ranked as the unhappiest city, with only 40 percent of residents stating that they were happy most of the time.

Tulsa was also the city with the most stress and worst nutrition, as 52 percent of residents reported feeling stressed and only 20 percent of residents reported eating recommended servings of fruits and vegetables.

