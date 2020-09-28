OK Votes to host watch party for first Trump, Biden presidential debate

OK Votes will host a non-partisan virtual first presidential debate watch party on Sept. 29 via Zoom.
According to an email sent to The Daily, Michael Crespin — director and curator of the Carl Albert Center and OU political science professor — said the event will feature commentary by Keith Gaddie, an OU political science professor, executive faculty fellow and senior fellow of Headington College.Jennifer Kerns, who is the host of “All American Radio with Jennifer Kerns” and current presidential debate writer, will also provide commentary.
“Both Dr. Gaddie and Ms. Kerns have experience talking about politics to a general audience and expertise when it comes to debates,” Crespin said in the email. “Ms. Kerns worked on the Fox News debate team in 2016 so she has a real insider's perspective. Dr. Gaddie has been teaching and following national politics his entire career.”
Lauren Schueler, director of National Education for Women’s (N.E.W) Leadership and civic engagement at the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center, said OK Votes also extended the invitation for the watch party to organizations outside of campus connected to the Carl Albert Center.
“In-person, (OK Votes) would be getting typically around 30 to 40 (people), so I'd be thrilled to get that many,” Schueler said. “(OK Votes is) a little unsure of exactly what the reach will be and we're kind of testing it out. Depending on what happens, we will either do more debate parties over the next couple of weeks or if it's not well attended, we may rethink the strategy.”
Schueler said the debate watch party will be informative and interactive despite hosting it virtually.
“We are all on Zoom all the time, so we want to try to make it a little bit fun (by encouraging) people to come with funny Zoom backgrounds,” Schueler said in the interview. “We are also doing some (previous) commentary from our two speakers, (which allows) students to essentially ask some questions, either in the chat or over the zoom while we all watch together.”
Schueler said in the interview the debate watch party aims to provide a non-partisan space to keep the OU community informed.
“As we head into the election in November, we're doing a lot of work about pre-registering students to vote on campus,” Schueler said. “The next step is getting educated on the candidates and their policies for students to feel more educated and more empowered to actually vote in November.”
According to the email, OK Votes Debate Watch Party opens at 7:15 p.m. on Zoom. The commentary section starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by the debate from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Registration is not required.
