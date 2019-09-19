You are the owner of this article.
Official Law School Admission Test switches to digital format

Starting on Sept. 21, all potential law school students will take the LSAT on a digital tablet, marking a departure from the traditional paper-and-pencil format and the first major change to the test in years.

While about half of test-takers took the test in its digital form during the June 2019 test date, September marks the first test date during which all test-takers will use the digital form, according to the Law School Admissions Council’s website. The LSAC administers the LSAT.

“The biggest thing that students need to know is that the content of the test is not changing,” said Glen Stohr, Kaplan Test Prep's senior manager for instructional design. “But, you must practice in the new system.”

The digital form of the test will offer test-takers a variety of tools to use as they answer questions. These include a timer, options to highlight passages in the test and the ability to flag questions, according to the website. The LSAC website offers online sample tests for students to get used to the new format.

