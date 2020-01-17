Office of Diversity and Inclusion to host informational event about missing and murdered indigenous women

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion along with Gamma Delta Pi, OU’s Native American sorority, will hold an event to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women.
The free event will be held Jan. 23 in the Will Rogers room in the Memorial Union. Abigail Echo-Hawk, the director of the Urban Indian Health Institute and the chief research officer at the Seattle Indian Health Board, will be speaking at the event.
Jessica Blanchard, a research scientist at the OU Center for Applied Social Research who helped plan the event, said a raffle for artwork will also be taking place. The money raised will go to support the cause. She said Gamma Delta Pi, OU’s Native American sorority, is also sponsoring the event.
“We know that it's bad,” Blanchard said. “We know that it's underreported, we know that awareness needs to be raised, but we don't know the entire scope of it. And so (Echo-Hawk is) hopefully going to be giving us a lot of good information on… how we can better inform ourselves.”
